Akwa lbom PDP elects new chapter exco, National delegates, calls for dedication to service.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State chapter has successfully conducted elections across all 31 Local Government Areas (LGAs), resulting in the emergence of new Chapter Executive Committee members and National Delegates who will serve a four-year tenure.

The elections, which took place at the various PDP chapter headquarters on Saturday saw the election of 18 Chapter Officers per LGA, including a National Delegate, and one delegate representing Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWD), making a total of 31 National Delegates and 31 PLWD representatives across the State.

Among the newly elected National Delegates is Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, who was elected at the Nsit Ubium Chapter Congress. In a goodwill message delivered by party elders and stakeholders across the LGAs, Governor Eno, who also serves as the leader of the PDP in the State, commended the unity and determination that have long been the hallmarks of the PDP in Akwa Ibom.

He urged the newly elected officers to work tirelessly to ensure the party’s continued dominance in the State.

Rt. Hon. Aniekan Akpan, the Akwa Ibom State PDP Chairman, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of electing officials who are willing to make sacrifices in service to the party. He reminded stakeholders of the need to elect leaders who will draw more support to the PDP, which remains the most preferred political party in the State.

In his words, “In this State, our Party, the PDP is privileged to stay as the most loved, and preferred Political Party for Akwa Ibom people. Therefore those who will elect must be persons who will adopt an altruistic disposition that will make millions of people continue to admire the PDP and choose us.”

Our Correspondent gathered that the election was largely peaceful and transparent, as factually highlighted by several prominent figures who participated in observing the process.

The Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong, noted the success of the exercise in Abak, attributing it to the party’s commitment to internal democracy.

In Nsit Ubium, Senator Effiong Bob, the Political Leader of Uyo Senatorial District, applauded the conduct of the Congress and congratulated the newly elected Chapter Executive members. Similarly, in Uruan Local Government, Senator Aniekan Bassey lauded the high turnout and the orderly conduct of the exercise.

Other notable members mentioned included the former National Legal Adviser of the party, Emmanuel Enoidem, SAN, who expressed satisfaction with the exercise in Etim Ekpo, and the Deputy Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kufreabasi Edidem, who applauded the emergence of the first-ever female PDP Chairman in the Itu Chapter, Mrs. Inemesit Maxwell.

The elections were overseen by a 5-Man Chapter Congress Electoral Committee from the PDP National Headquarters, chaired by Hon. Ene Ndubuisi David, with Hon. Emmanuel Ekpe serving as the Secretary. The successful conduct of these elections has been widely regarded as a testament to the strength and unity of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State, setting the stage for future electoral victories under the leadership of Governor Umo Eno.