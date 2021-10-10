Akwa Ibom Teachers Call On Gov. Udom Emmanuel For Refund Of 7.5% Contributory Pensions.

Eyo A Akaiso, Uyo

Teachers in Akwa Ibom state joined their counterparts the world over to celebrate 2021 world teachers’ day with a call on Governor Udom Emmanuel to refund their 7.5% Contributory Pensions before his exit in 2023.

Also, they appealed to him to pay their leave grant arrears of 2013 to date, promotion arrears from 2011 to date and release of promotion to primary school teachers since 2013.

The call was contained in the welcome address presented by the state chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Akwa Ibom state wing, Comrade Edet Okon Emenyi to mark the world teachers’ day held at West Itam Secondary School, mini sports stadium, Ekit Itam 11, Uyo Akwa Ibom state.

Emenyi whose address conveyed mixed feelings on the misfortune that has befallen teachers in area of insecurity and Covid 19 pandemic in Nigeria, also requested from the state government financial support to enable NUT build staff quarters for accommodation of key staff of the union, after he had praised the governor for prompt payment of salaries as at when due, or even before.

“Teachers in Akwa Ibom state struggled on their own to build the Teachers’ house. That building took good eighteen years to complete.

Few weeks to come teachers in the state will also embark on another building project. This time to accommodate union staff. I appealed for government financial support,” he added.

Speaking further, the chairman who described the theme of this year’s celebration, “Teachers at the heart of education recovery” as apt, called for improved relationship between NUT and government, boards and relevant ministries, adding that this will lead to better social status for the teachers and better education system for Akwa Ibom state.

He thanked the governor for appreciating over thirty teachers for effective performance. Each of the honorees was presented with a crossed cheque of one hundred thousand Naira, a plaque of excellence and a certificate.

The governor who was represented by the head of Service, Elder Effiong Essien, assured the teachers of his support. He congratulated the teachers on this year’s celebration, urging them to see the celebration as opportunity to take stocks and make amend in the areas they have not done well, and improve where they have excelled.

The commissioner for education, Idongesit Etiebet who defied the late afternoon torrential downpour, which prevented the delegates from the match past, to present the cheques, plaques and certificates to honorees, threatened to reprimand those honorees who didn’t attend the event to receive the Governor’s gifts.

Goodwill messages were taken from head of service and two other ministries, all emphasizing on the usefulness of teaching profession as the mother of all professions.