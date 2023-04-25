Akwa Ibom State NAPPMED Gets New Executive Council.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

It was a red letter day for dealers in proprietary medicines in Akwa Ibom State under the aegis of National Association of Patent and Proprietary medicines Dealers as they converged on Uyo chapter Secretariat of the association along Ndiya street, opposite the main gate of Akpan Andem market to elect a new state executive.

The election for the post of state President of the association was keenly contested by three aspirants from Uyo senatorial district as it was their turn after the out gone President from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district had served out his full tenure of two terms of eight years.

The three contestants were Priest Emmanuel Moses from Ibesikpo Asutan local government chapter, Pastor Kubiat Akpan of Itu chapter and Victor Archibong James from Nsit Ibom chapter, who like other aspirants have served as chairmen of their respective chapters for upward of two terms or more before throwing in their hats into the ring to contest for state president.

After a keenly contested election adjudged by even the losers as most credible, fair and transparent, Mr. Victor James who is the youngest among the trio polled a total of fifty votes to beat Pastor Kubiat Akpan who polled forty three while Priest Emmanuel Moses whom everybody had thought would carry the day in view of his vast experience in the business trailed behind with thirty one votes.

In his post election speech, the president-elect, Mr. Victor Archibong James, apart from extending olive branch to other contestants to join him in moving NAPPMED forward, said his first major move would be to unite the association as one indivisible family for the next level. He, at the same time, gave brief analogy on what necessitated his entrance into the race to become President of Akwa Ibom State NAPPMED.

“I never dreamed of being elected President of Akwa Ibom State NAPPMED today. But I want to believe that what made it possible for me to be elected was my credible track records as three terms chapter chairman of Nsit Ibom and state PRO.

“I knew the lapses of my predecessors while serving as State PRO and I will turn them into opportunity to move the state chapter forward.

The post of secretary general was also keenly contested among three compatriots from Oron nation namely Duncan Duncan, Udeme and Edunor. At the end, Duncan Duncan garnered eighty votes being the highest in the entire election, to beat the other two compatriots in what everybody agreed was a land slide victory.

In a chat with our reporter, Duncan attributed his land slide victory to record of antecedent with the association, having been a protem secretary, ex-officio member in the state executive council. He promised to join hands with the president to ensure that peace and unity return to Akwa Ibom State NAPPMED and secondly to build a befitting state Secretariat that would be a thing of pride to all members.

According to inside sources, the swearing in of the new executive.council will be carried out during next month meeting at the same venue.