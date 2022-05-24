Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman scores Reps, Senatorial Primary elections In Uyo Free, Fair

AKAISO AKAISO, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom state Chairman of People Democratic Party, Elder Aniekan Akpan has spoken well of the conduct of Uyo House of Representatives and senatorial primary elections as free and fair, predicting overall victory for People’s democratic party in the up coming general elections.

He denied knowledge of any aggrieved aspirant storming out of the Ibom Hall premises, venue of both primaries, protesting any malpractices even as he added that assuming that was true, it was only an isolated case that was not strong enough to have rendered the well conducted primary ki not free and fair.

Akpan who spoke shortly after the primary, called on aspirants that lost out not to despair and abandon the party, adding that PDP umbrella is large enough to accommodate everybody, including the losers and winners.

“Akwa Ibom state is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom state. If you lose out in the primary don’t see it as end of the world. As far as the party is concerned there’s room for everybody,” he assured.

However, our correspondent who witnessed the aspirant who stormed out of the voting arena accusing the police of not monitoring the House of Representatives primary election well, reports that he was prevented by the police from re entering the voting arena, and when asked to explain what he was complaining about which made the police to deny him entrance into the hall he refused to speak up but simply answered ‘nothing’.

Like the Uyo senatorial district House of Representatives and Senatorial Primary elections were conducted free and fair, the same were the case in Ikot Ekpene and Eket senatorial districts where losers and winners emerged accordingly with a few cases of aspirants who foresaw their inability to scale through a head of time, trying to raise one form of dust or the other.

In the house of Representatives primary election held yesterday May 21, at the same venue, Rt. Hon. Mark Esset currently representing Nsit Attai state constituency in Akwa Ibom House of Assembly polled a total of seventy five votes to defeat his closest opponent, Emmanuel Obot who garnered only thirty seven votes.

Earlier in that of the state house of Assembly, an aspirant from Ikono 1 ward 8 won, ward that has not produced house member since inception of nascent democracy in 1999 while the PDP senatorial district candidacy for Uyo senatorial district was clinched by Aniekan Bassey incumbent speaker of Akwa Ibom house of Assembly with landslide margin.

