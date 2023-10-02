Akwa Ibom: NIAE confers excellence awards on four distinguished professional engineers .

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The Nigerian institution of agricultural engineers , Akwa Ibom State chapter has conferred excellence awards on four distinguished professional engineers of no mean repute for their invaluable contributions to the growth and development of engineering, as a profession in particular in Nigeria and beyond, and humanity as a whole.

The conferment was part of the three prong ceremony by the Nigerian institution of agricultural engineers , Akwa Ibom chapter which also featured reception for the national chairman of the institution, Engr Prof Akindele Folarin Alonge, a one time chairman of the chapter who is rounding up his tenure this month, held on Friday at 250 capacity Tetfund auditorium of University of Uyo, main campus.

Honoured alongside the national chairman, Prof Alonge, included Engr Francis Uwah, Prof. Etim Udo Ituen and Engr Augustine C Ubong who is also the South South regional chairman. The occasion also witnessed the inauguration of the 10 – man newly elected state executive council led by a young dynamic lecturer in the department of Agricultural engineering, Akwa Ibom State University, Engr Dr. Inemesit Edem Ekop .

Time and space will certainly fail me if I attempt to catalogue what each awardee has done that has earned him the honor as it is a known fact that honor comes as a reward for services already rendered.

To this end, mention would be made of a few contributions of each of the awardees, beginning with Engr Francis Uwah.

Engr Uwah is an experienced and astute engineer who has contributed immensely to the successful execution of major engineering construction works in Akwa Ibom, becoming a foremost consultant and supervisor of land mark projects for the immediate past government still, spilling over to the present dispensation. His consultancy portfolio covers over 10 multi billion Naira key projects in the state.

His role in advancement of indigenous engineering technology in Akwa Ibom state has been legendary, giving a pride of place to local engineers who hitherto were not even recognized by the ruling government, let alone given major government contracts in the state before now.

Uwah who also presented a keynote paper on the theme of the event “The role of agricultural engineers in the advancement and implemention of agricultural and rural development components of the ARISE agenda,” has redesigned and deployed FM200 Gas Agent Fire suppression system at the 21 Dakkada tower and Coconut factory among others.

Recall that Nigeria is blessed with a vast land that is good for planting of many types of crops but most of these seasonal farm produce end up being wasted because of lack of storage facilities or inability of the right technology to harness their by – products.

Against this backdrop, Prof Alonge is into development of crop processing machines and production, packaging of zobo tea, oil extraction from oil seeds and storage of agricultural produce for future use, among others. While his counterpart, Prof Ituen has handled construction of a road across 2km swamp from Ikpe Ikot Nkon to Ibam Ukot in Ini local government, Akwa Ibom State, a feat that was never thought could be possible.

Responding, the honorees who spoke individually thanked their benefactor, ie, NIAE for the honor done them and pledged to partner the institution for food security in Akwa Ibom State.