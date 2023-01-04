Akwa Ibom NAPPMED President breaks jinx, Honours President emeritus & others.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The President of Nigerian association of Patent and Proprietary medicine dealers, Akwa Ibom state chapter, Elder (Amb.) David Udo Umoh has created a presidence worthy of emulation by rolling out drums and red carpet to celebrate his predecessor and President emeritus, Mr. Akpan Udo Udoeno.

The epoch making event which was held at the ultramodern secretariat of the association, was also an occasion for the jinx breaking state President to appreciate and reward the hard working local government chapter chairmen and individuals who have excelled with excellence Awards.

At the event which was attended by delegates comprising local government chapter chairmen, vice chairmen and perhaps select individual NAPPMEDIANS across the state, the emeritus president was handed a manikin cheque of a whooping sum of One million Naira only for security reasons and a plaque of award of excellence for his keeps.

The money reward in both labour and political parlance is referred to as severance package, but in NAPPMEDians numencleture is called appreciation, hence the tagging of the programme of the event ‘appreciation service in honour of Mr. Akpan Udo Udoeno – The Emeritus President (2007 – 2015).’

Aside from physical appreciation, the Emeritus President and wife were also imbued with spiritual blessings through bouts of prayers.

In response to the honour done him, the apparently elated Emeritus President called on state government to partner NAPPMED in area of grants or soft loans with a single digit interest margin to boost their entreprise, noting that the multiplier effect of such gesture will rub off positively on the health status of the masses.

As the present administration is coasting close to the end after a two term outing, he advised those intending to throw their hats into the ring for next election of new leaders to possess sterling leadership qualities with the mind set of servant leaders, must be core NAPPMEDIANS and ready to emulate the incumbent administration.

While particularly lauding the Elder (Amb.) David Umoh administration for carrying out the directives of the national to the letter, he pledged his continued commitment to NAPPMED cause to his last day on earth.

Asked why his administration decided to honour the Emeritus President, Elder (Amb) Umoh’s answer was that the tenure of the honoree was impactful, adding that as a member of that executive he benefitted immensely, hence the collective decision to send him off in grand style.

He promised that next time the association is to carry out such exercise it will extend it to other stakeholders like NDLEA and others. Others who also spoke on honour done them included Priest Moses, secretary general and chairman, Ibesikpo/ Asutan chapter and Mrs Iquo Nkereuwem who serves as treasurer, the duo joined others to eulogize the Emeritus President who placed premium on lives above selfish interest during the period he held sway.