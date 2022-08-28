Akwa Ibom law maker salutes Sunday Mbang @ 86.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

A member of Akwa Ibom house of assembly representing Mbo State constituency, Rt. Hon. Effiong

Johnson has joined myriad of well wishers to salute Prelate emeritus of Methodist church of Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Mbang for turning 86.

The law maker, in a chat with our reporter, on the sideline of the birthday bash organized by the Uyo archdiocese of Methodist church Nigeria to celebrate the spiritual icon at 86, described him as the best gift to Methodist and non Methodist faithful across the globe.

Johnson who was the chairman of the central planning committee of the

event expressed gratitude to God for keeping the man he described as God’s general and his spiritual father, not only alive but hale and hearty to mark the day wished God to continue to keep him alive for the benefits of humanity.

“Your longevity is a testimony that God wants you to live long enough for the benefits of humanity. Therefore, I give glory to Him for blessing you with long life, good health, wisdom and physical strength. I wish you more years of fruitful and rewarding life”, he said.

The law maker who moved a vote of thanks earlier called on christians to emulate the good virtues of the celebrator which include contentment, hard work, humility, peace and love, adding that perhaps if they imbibe these virtues they may end up living long like His Eminence Dr.Mbang.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Prof Isaiah Issong, Prelate of Believers assembly of Nigeria who represented the christians. Paramount ruler of Eket, HRH Edidem ECD Abia for the traditional fathers and a few others constrained by space to list out. Like that of the law maker, all speeches were in praise of the celebrator.

Responding to the kind words spoken about him, Mbang first thanked Methodist church Nigeria, archdiocese of Uyo for organizing the event the birthday bash and restated that Umo Eno the PDP governorship candidate he had earlier publicly lifted hands will become the next governor of Akwa Ibom state in 2023 come what may.