Akwa Ibom HOSTCOM Chairman demands release of N98bn Gas flare fund to Host Communities.

By Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The Akwa Ibom state chapter of Host Communities of Nigeria producing oil and gas has been inaugurated with a call by the chairman, Dr. Chris Otu Inyang on federal government of Nigeria to release N98bn captured for gas flare fund as at 2011 to the host communities.

The chairman made the demand shortly after he was sworn in by Barr George G. Effanga on Friday at Governor’s office annex , Uyo on the occasion held under the distinguished chairmanship of the paramount ruler of Ikot Abasi local government, HRM Edidem Ntuk Obom XII .

Also on the demand list of the newly inaugurated chairman, was the request for host communities of Nigeria producing oil and gas to be properly integrated into the management and operation of the Petroleum industrial Act.

And an appeal to federal government to repeal section 104 of PIA and redirect the gas flare penalty fund to a trust fund rather than being used for midstream and downstream infrastructure, knowing that the hazards for the gas flared has serious effects on human resources and ecosystem of our communities.

“Frankly speaking, the unfriendly air pollution shortens the lives of the people, our people don’t live longer anymore. Let’s be conscious that no amount of money can buy life, but with some resources, our people will be able to cater for their health needs and challenges”.

He promised to partner the relevant government at the state level for the improvement of the welfare of the people and protect the communities against deprivation, exploitation and marginalization of the oil operators.

And called for upward review of the 13% derivation fund paid to oil and gas producing states as the percentage is grossly inadequate in view of the prevailing economic situation.

Appreciating the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for his infrastructural renaissance, especially in Uyo, the state capital , the chairman called on him or the incoming chief executive officer come 2023, to replicate the infrastructural development in the host communities to give the people a sense of belonging.

According to him, this has to be done through presentation of an executive bill to House of Assembly for the formation of Akwa Ibom state oil producing areas development commission (AKSOPADEC), noting that this will act as a clearing house for the government to take care of development of oil and gas producing communities.

On the issue of Pipeline Surveillance contract and other oil and gas engagements, the chairman pleaded with the federal government to also consider indigenes of Akwa Ibom state for such contract, adding as a state that produces highest amount of crude oil in Nigeria as at today, Akwa Ibom state indigenes deserve to be considered for such contract (s).

Corroborating the previous speaker on the request for repeal of section 104 of PIA, the national president, High Chief Dr. Benjamin Style Tamaraneri, JP who presented a keynote address called for a stop on vandalization of the oil and gas installations and oil theft so that the federal government will not use that as an excuse to continue to marginalize the host communities.

He requested for land in the state for the siting of the national headquarters of Hostcom, noting that as a state that produces the highest amount of crude oil in Nigeria it deserves the honour.

High point of the event was the conferment of excellence awards on the governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel and other distinguished sons and daughters of Akwa Ibom state, including a former three times member of Oron federal constuency, Rt. Hon Dr. Esio Okwong Udoh and Her excellency Mrs Alayingi Uduak Silva, among others.