Akwa Ibom CP, Waheed Ayilara loses battle to cancer at LASUTH

Eyo-Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The Commissioner of Police for Akwa Ibom State, Waheed Ayilara has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones, colleagues, and the entire community with his untimely departure to the great beyond.

Ayilara’s courageous fight against prostate cancer came to a close on Thursday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja where he underwent surgery just a day prior, but unfortunately, he succumbed to the illness.

As news of his passing spreads, tributes are pouring in for the respected Commissioner. His dedication to serving and protecting the people of Akwa Ibom State will never be forgotten. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he made during his tenure.

According to inside source from Akwa Ibom Police command that preferred anonymity, “our thoughts and prayers are with Ayilara’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the memories of his life and service. May his soul rest in peace.”