Akwa Ibom APC Guber aspirant, Enoch says popular support will spur him to victory

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 election in Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Umo Eno, Thursday, said the support of the people of the state will spur him to victory at the poll.

Eno who stated this shortly after obtaining the N21m expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s secretariat, Abuja, dismissed insinuations that his endorsement by Governor Udom Emmanuel would make the race for the ticket difficult for other aspirants.

According to him, “When people believe in your vision, believe in your aspiration, they will endorse it. That goes to show you the level of support, the level of belief and trust that the people have openly expressed. They have already seen and believe in what has happened.

“Everyone has the right of expression- that you cannot take away from anybody. So just like I am being endorsed, other people also have been endorsed. It is a normal thing in a political process.”

Governor Emmanuel has many children, and it is only the governor that can tell the capacity of each of his children. So his other sons will not know what as endeared me to him, but be rest assured that the governor also has a choice to make an expression.

“He has interviewed everybody and as someone who is in office and who knows the enormity of the work to be done, you will understand that he must have done it (his endorsement) from the information and intelligence and other things that are available to him. That is what I like to say at this point,” he said.

Meanwhile, professionals and businessmen from Akwa Ibom state have condemned in strong terms what they called the resort to smear campaign against Governor Emmanuel by an unnamed governorship aspirant “who is embittered over his rejection as the preferred successor to the governor.”

This is even as they warned the said governorship aspirant to desist from utterances and actions capable of threatening the peaceful co-existence of the people of the state.

The group under the umbrella of Professionals for Development in Akwa Ibom, in an interaction with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, said it will not hesitate to mobilize the people against the said aspirant if he continues to drag the name of the governor in the mud for his “selfish reasons.”

They expressed dismay at by reports that the desperate but unpopular governorship aspirant, who is distressed over his rejection by Governor Emmanuel as his preferred successor, had “contracted hack writers, who he paid heavily to publish lies, baseless allegations and vile propaganda, particularly in the social media, to tarnish the good image of the governor”.

National coordinator of the group, Engr. Ufot Akan Umoren, hinted that his association has details of the plot but added that the scheme is dead on arrival as the people of Akwa-Ibom know the truth and have already moved on with Pastor Eno as the preferred successor to Governor Emmanuel.

“We have been alerted that a particular disgruntled and embittered governorship aspirant has recruited some hack writers to publish lies, baseless allegation and vile propaganda against Governor Udom Emmanuel and Pastor Eno.

“This particular aspirant is so disgruntled that he has resorted to ‘if I can’t have it, let’s destroy it mentality.’ He is so embittered that he is sponsoring lies and false contract allegations to paint the governor in bad light just because he was not endorsed.

“We condemn such desperation and send strong warning to this aspirant and his co-travellers to desist from their scheme to destabilize our state or face the wrath of the people,” Umoren warned.