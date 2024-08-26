Akure monarch, Deji orders closure of markets, shops for Aheregbe Festival

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Palace of the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom in Ondo State has ordered residents of Akure and its environs to shut down all Markets and Shops in Akure on Tuesday, August 2.

The closure, according to a statement by Deji’s Spokesman, Mike Adeyeye, is an integral part of the requirement in observing the age-long tradition of the annual Aheregbe Festival.

Adeyeye said:”Sequel to this, there shall be no opening of markets, trading or opening of shops under any guise during the festival”.

The statement urged residents, market women and shop owners to comply with this directive.

It added that in view of the importance attached to the health sector, only pharmacy shops are exempted from closure during the festival 6.

The festival, according to the statement, will, however, not in any way restrict both human and vehicular movements.

For a better society