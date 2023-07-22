Akure monarch, Deji mourns Prof Kole Omotoso

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The Deji and the Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi Odundun II has described the sudden death of the giant literary Icon of Akure Origin, Prof Kole Omotoso as a huge loss to Akure Kingdom and the end of a golden era to one of the pillars of the literary world.

In a press release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deji, Mr. Adeyeye Michael, Oba Aladetoyinbo described the “Yebo Gogo man” as a worthy son and pride of Akure Kingdom whose works and contributions to the literary world will remain evergreen.

The Monarch described the death of Professor Omotoso as a great loss to Akure Kingdom, Ondo State, Nigeria and the literary Community. Though, it is painful that he had left us when we still want him around, we are however consoled with the fact that he lived a fulfilled life with great and indelible legacies that will ever remain golden in our hearts.

Oba Aladoyinbo urged the wife and the Children, Yewande and his siblings to take heart and accept the demise of a great OMOWA-OMO- EKUN as the will of the Almighty God.

The great Professor Omotoso was the pioneer Guest Speaker of the Ulefunta Lecture Series in 2017 which had later featured great Icons like His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, Sultan of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, and Brig. Gen Buba Marwa amongst others.

Oba Ogunlade urged the good people of the State and the entire World to remember the immediate family of Late Prof. Kole Omotoso in their prayers at this grievous moment.

The Deji assured that the Akure Kingdom will give him a befitting burial worthy of the status of an illustrious son in conjunction with his immediate family.

Oba Aladetoyinbo prayed God to be with the family and grant the great Matriarch an eternal rest.