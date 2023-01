Former Minister Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Friday paid a condolence visit to the family of his former Senior Special Assistant on Sports Development, Late Hon Isong Isang, who died at the age of 65. He was buried on Friday, January 6, 2023 in his home town, Abia-akpo, in Ikot Ekpene Local Government of Akwa Ibom State.

Here is Akpabio signing condolence register on the occasion.

