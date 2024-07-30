Akpabio, Ogbuku, others beg N/Deltans not to join planned protests

As NDDC launches scheme to pay 10,000 youths N50,000 monthly

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has appealed to youths in the Niger Delta region to shelve the planned nationwide hunger protest billed to start from Thursday August 1 to 10 across the country.

Akpabio who made the appeal at the Niger Delta Sensitisation Conference for Ethnic Nationalities, Youths and Women, organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, with theme; ‘Come, let us build together, on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

He declared that the planned protests would not take place in the Niger Delta states, describing the region as a protest-free zone. He noted that those calling for the nationwide protest and usurpation of the current administration are faceless.

Our correspondent reports that the Senate President at the conference also launched a Youth Internship Scheme initiated by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, for 10,000 youths of the Niger Delta region to be paid fifty thousand naira monthly.

Acknowledging the economic challenges and hardship in the country, Akpabio also appealed to Nigerian youths, particularly those in the Niger Delta region, to give the current administration a chance to implement it’s policies and address pressing and socio-economic issues affecting the Niger Delta and the country in general.

He promised that the Tinubu administration will release necessary funds for critical projects in the region, and as Senate President, he will ensure that the needs and dreams of the people of the region are realized.

He said: “Give Tinubu a chance to deliver on his policies and some people ask how long. Actions are being taken by the government to do everything possible to meet the needs of the people because we recognise the difficult times.

“So, as the Senate President I want to appeal to all Nigerian Youths to give this administration an opportunity for most of the policies to mature.

“So the whispers of our nation is already receiving attention. The economic challenges are known by the president because all of us feel the impact of what is happening now.

“But we are aware that it is for a short while. The specific issue faced in the Niger Delta must be contained in that communique.

“We acknowledged the fact that the impact of oil and gas activities in our region have done immeasurable damage to our community it reshaped our lives, our economy and environment, so we must expedite actions to address those concomitant socio-economic issue that has arisen as a consequence. Be rest assured that the Tinubu administration will release the necessary funds for critical projects in the Niger Delta region.

Earlier in his address, Managing Director and CEO of the NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku said there was no point for the Niger Delta people to join in the proposed nationwide protest noting that administration of President Bola Tinubu means well for the Niger Delta, and has approved key appointments from the region.

Ogbuku revealed that the Internship Scheme launched by the Senate President, aimed at uplifting the youth and women of the Niger Delta region, is another testament to the government’s human face and willingness to listen to the needs of its citizens.

He noted that the people of the Niger Delta region had since transited from militant agitation on the streets to intellectual struggle, noting that the region is now reaping the benefits of the struggles.

The NDDC boss said that the Project HOPE had helped the Commission to develop a comprehensive digital repository, comprising important information about the youths of the Niger Delta region; including their qualifications, skills, interests, needs, and current employment status.

“We have given more opportunities and hope to Niger Delta youths through our Holistic Opportunity Projects of Engagement, HOPE, meant to identify interests of the youths for skills training.”

Speaking further, he said, “We will also partner with the Bank of Industry to fund projects and support businesses and facilitate the success of our empowerment programmes. We will provide all the necessary support for youth entrepreneurship schemes.”