Akpabio makes first appointments as Speaker names 33 aides

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio CON, has approved the appointment of Chief Barrister Sylvester Okonkwo as his Chief of Staff.

Chief Okonkwo attended Dennìs Memorial Grammar School Onitsha and he is also an alumni of the University of Nigeria, Enugu campus where he bagged a Bachelor Degree in Law. (LL.B. Hons. B.L)

He hails from Ojoto in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State, South East region of Nigeria.

He is a corporate lawyer and an astute politician spanning more than two decades. He was a senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

Until his appointment, Okonkwo was the CEO of Chinto Technologies Limited, an ICT and telecommunications outfit.

He is happily married to Chief (Barr) Mrs. Chidiebele Okonkwo LL.B, (Hons.) B.L with kids.

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Saviour Enyiekere(PhD) hails from Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He is an alumni of the University of Calabar and the deputy Director General of the Godswill Akpabio Senatorial Campaign Organisation.

He is a former two term Executive Chairman of Ika LGA, former Senior Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State Government on Boundaries and Conflict Resolutions, former Board Member, Akwa Ibom State Road Maintenance Agency, former student leader and former Senatorial Aspirant, Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.

He is member, Nigerian Environmental society, Fellow Institute of Chartered Economist of Nigeria and Professional fellow, Emergency Crisis, Risk and Safety Management Institute of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas,has made some fresh appointments in his office for effective delivery of his legislative agenda for the 10th House of Representatives.

The appointments include, Engr Jamil Ahmed Muhammed – Deputy Chief of Staff – Administration; Dr. Dunkwu Chamberlian – Deputy Chief of Staff – Legislative; Hon Dayyabu Safana- Special Adviser Special Duties; Dr.Hamsu Ibrahim Kubau – Special Adviser, Political Matters; Barr Samuel Ajayi- Special Assistant, Legal.Matters; Barr. Osazee Melody Ogudijie – Special Assistant, Legislative Matters;

Barr.Aminu Ralman – Special Assistant Finance; Amb.Ibrahim.Hamidu Gusau – Special Assistant, International And Interparliamenyary Affairs; Lamir Umar Ibrahim- Special Assistant Youth Matters;

Yetude Adeniji – Special Assistant Women Affairs;

Hon. Rapheal Nnnanna Igbokwe – Special Assistant, Intergovernmental Affairs; Zakari Aliyu-

Principal Private Secretary and Leke Baiyewu – Chief Press Secretary.

Others are: Nura Adamu – Special Assistant, Broadcast Media; Ahmed Baba Musa – Special Assistant, Print Media; Olabamiji Enitan Jowosomimi- Special Assistant, New Media;

Aliyu Garba Waziri Special Assistant, Executive Relations and Job Creation; Mohammed Salame – Special Assistant, Information and Communications Technology- ICT; Hon. Friday Itulah – Special Assistant, Political Matters (South South);

Hon. Godfrey Gaiya – Special Assistant Political Matters (North West); Hanmation Mark Tersoo Special Assistant Political Matters (North Central); Hon Zakari Galadima Special Assistant, Political Mattere (North East); Abdulsalam Babakayode- SPECIAL Assailant, Political Mattere (South West); Hon.Okwidili Christopher Ezenwankwo – Special Assistant, Political Matters(South East); Hon. Abdullahi Sa’ad Abdulkadir – Special Assistant, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Lawal Shehu Aliyu- Senior Legiwlatie Aide– New Media 1;

Maryann Uju Omyejimbe – Senoir Legislative Aide;

NURA Mustapha- Senior Legislative Aide; Yahaya Aminu Pate – Senior Legislative Aide– (Personal Assistant); Auwal Usman Kombani – Senior Legislative Aide– New Media II; Victor Ngun- Senoir Legislative Aide, Visual Communication; Andrew Fabain- Senoir Legislative Aide – Photography

and David Adebayo Dolapo- Senior Legislative Aide – Official Videographer.

The Speaker in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Musa Krishi advised the new political appointees to discharge their duties in compliance with the new Schedule of Duties in the Office of the Speaker and utmost commitment to the implementation of the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives.

The Appointments take immediate effect.