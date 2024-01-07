Akpabio eulogizes D/Chief Whip  Nwaebonyi, on empowerment of youths,widows of Ebonyi North Zone

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has eulogized the deputy Chip Whip of the Senate Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, for empowering several youths in addition to construction of houses for widows of Ebonyi North Senatorial zone .

Akpabio represented by the Deputy Senate President Jibril Barau, made the commendation on Sunday on the occasion of the Thanksgiving/Empowerment programme organized by Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi held at his country home Mebeke Ishieke Ebonyi State.

Senator Nwaebonyi is the current Senator representing Ebonyi North Zone comprising Abakaliki, Izzi, Ebonyi and Ohaukwu Local Government Areas respectively.

According to Akpabio, “God has done very much for Senator Nwaebonyi, he is one of the finest, dedicated Lawmakers today in the National Assembly”

Akpabio enjoined all to synegize and build a nation that is guided by the principle of justice, equity and fairplay.

Earlier in a remark, the deputy Chief Whip of the Senate Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, said that the event was organized to thank God for His goodness and mercies upon him and the family.

“It’s only God that makes a man, when He wants to make a man , the Lord lines up Destiny Helpers”

“This is my 41 years, am already a Senator of the Federal Republic, many of my mates are not in the House of Assembly”

“Today I am distributing five Corona Vehicles and 100 Motorcycles to youths of my Constituency”

“On 24th December 2023, I commenced the commissioning of several Houses for widows and indigent person of the senatorial zone”

Senator Nwaebonyi announced a donation of N10M million in support of the construction of a new edifice of St Michael Catbolic Church Mebeke Ishieke.

“I urge the Catholic Bishop to nominate indigent students for the award of Educational scholarships ”

In an address, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State represented by his deputy Princess Patricia Obila, commended Senator Nwaebonyi for his quality representation and empowerment programmes.

“I urge the citizens of the State to keep praying for political leaders to enable them deliver the dividends of democracy to the people”

Highlights of the occassion was the distribution of 100 motorcycles and five numbers of Toyota Vehicles to beneficiaries of the Constituency .

The event was preceded by a Thanksgiving Church Service officiated by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki Bishop Peter Nworie Chukwu.

It would be noted that Senator Nwaebonyi was elected by his constituents in February 25th 2023 National Assembly election, under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC),

He had within the six months as a lawmaker constructed Houses for widows and the needy and other philanthropic gestures.

In attendance at the event included Minority Leader of the Senate, former and serving Senators, Members of the House of Representative and members of Ebonyi State Executive Council.

Others include the Chairman Senate Committee on Information Engr Ken Eze, Member representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency in the National Assembly Hon (Pastor) Eze Nwachukwu Eze, Traditional Rulers, Cultural troupes, youths and women organizations among others.