Akpabio commiserates Senator Albert Bassey (OBA) on brother’s/Aides’ deaths!

Former Minister Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio CON, has described as shocking the news of the deaths of Mr Robert Bassey Akpan, brother to Senator Bassey Albert and two of his aides, Imoh Isang and Inspector Linus Odey said to have been killed at Imo State on their way back home.

Akpabio, who is the Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC), for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, stated this in a Condolence message through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Jackson Udom.

According to the statement, ” I received with shock, the news of the sudden deaths of your dear brother and dependable ally Mr Robert Bassey and the cruel killings of your close assistant and another Security aide. These unfortunate tragedies happening within 24 hours of each other are worrisome and devastating to say the least.

“The loss of a brother and those close to us comes with pains but I am confident that by God’s abundant grace and mercy, He will give you the fortitude to bear these irreplaceable losses.

“My family and I commiserate with you and your entire family on these sad events and pray to Almighty God to grant the departed souls repose in His bosom.”

For a better society