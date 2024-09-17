Akpabio commends Tinubu’s swift response to Borno flood disaster

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has commended President Bola Tinubu led- Federal Government for its timely intervention in the deadly floods that affected Maiduguri, the Borno State capital and other states, as a result of devastating rainfall that occasioned the over flow from the Alau Dam.

Akpabio gave the commendation in Government House, Maiduguri during the President’s condolence visit to Borno State Government and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Al Amin El-Kanemi in Maiduguri on Monday.

Recall that President Tinubu made a detour from a trip to attend the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) Annual event holding in New York, flew into the country and the same day led a powerful delegation to Maiduguri to commiserate with the governments and people of the flood affected states over the unfortunate disaster.

The President of the Senate, who is also the chairman of the National Assembly assured the President of the Parliament’s readiness to mobilise the required support to complement the efforts of the Federal Government in the mitigation, prevention and tackling of disasters.

“I regard this as a display of love, compassion and commitment to the safety and welfare of Nigerians,” Akpabio remarked.

Assuring the President of the resolve of the National Assembly to collaborate with the Executive, Akpabio said “On resumption, the National Assembly will mobilize to support the intervention purse and complement the efforts of the Federal Government, State Governments, NNPCL, NEMA, and other interventionist agencies.”

Senator Akpabio also promised to “add verve to the Special Disaster Intervention Fund when established” and expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NNPCL, NEMA, the Armed Forces and other stakeholders for their swift and strong interventions in addressing the flood disaster. The National Assembly is committed to supporting all endeavors of governments at Federal and sub-nationals aimed at renewing the hopes of Nigerians”, he assured..

“Most importantly, the President’s announcement to set up a Special Disaster Intervention Fund from FAAC allocations to assist in future unforeseen natural disasters demonstrates unrelenting commitment to good governance and transformative leadership.

He equally commended Governor Babagana Zulum for his proactiveness in handling the disaster and attending to the needs of the victims.

