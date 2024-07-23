Akpabio Apologises To Natasha Over Night Club Comment

*Cautions social media to maintain decorum

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, apologised to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, over some remarks he made last week, which caused a lot of commotion in social media platforms.

Recall that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, had on Wednesday at plenary rose up to make contribution to an ongoing debate without being recognised by the President of the Senate.

However, in a remorseful and reconciliatory move, Akpabio while speaking on the floor of the apex legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Akpabio stressed that he would never intentionally denigrate any woman.

He told his colleagues that his phone and that of his wife have been bombarded with calls and text messages, as a result of the publications in the social media that he humiliated Akpoti-Uduaghan.

His words: “I will not intentionally denigrate any woman and I always pray that God will uplift women. “Distinguished Senator Natasaha, I want to apologise to you.

“The interest shown in the social media shows that we have enemies. I felt I should tender a public apology to you. I do not mean any harm. People should concentrate on things that will move this country forward.

Akpabio lamented that the social media outfits were operating without regards to professional ethics of journalism, urging the media operators in this category to show decorum in their practice.

He however, noted that the Parliament would not do anything to regulate or censor the media since democratic system guarantees freedom to citizens, appealing to social media handlers to enjoy their freedom with high sense of responsibility.

“Social media handlers should practice with decorum. We won’t out of anger regulate social media,” Akpabio said.

Akpabio also denied social media posting claims that he has “numerous girlfriends”, stressing to his colleagues that he has only one wife.