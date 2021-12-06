Akoko residents jubilate over lifting of ban on curfew

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Lifting of embargo on curfew placed on the ancient town of Ikare-Akoko in Ondo State after almost two weeks has brought joy to the residents as commercial activities commenced immediately.

Daily Champion observed that school buses carrying children are back on the roads.

Markets and Shops had opened while banks resumed work and attended to customers as early as possible on Monday morning.

Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Richard Olatunde, on Sunday ordered the lifting of the curfew earlier placed on the community.

A resident, Chief Ladi Bello hailed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on the way he handled the communal clash and how he lifted the curfew to allow school children to take their examinations.

A banker who spoke in confidence warned residents to desist from frequent and incessant clashes which may make banks relocate from Ikare as banks always record losses due to rifts.

He advised people to always embrace peace and look for alternative means to settle conflicts without resulting to bloodshed and destruction of property.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Ikare-Akoko, Superintendent of Police (SP) Adetujoye Akinwande assured that police would continue to monitor the situation as directed by the state governor.

He promised that anybody who foments troubles will face the wrath of the law.

