Akoko monarchs seek reinforcement of Police

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Monarchs in the four local government areas of Akoko Division in Ondo State particularly Ikaram, Gedegede and Ajowa that are very close to Kogi State borders have cried out for the presence of more policemen to reduce the incessant kidnappings in the towns within Akoko Northwest Local Government Areas of the state.

The monarchs were the Akala of Ikaram,Olugedegede of Gedegede and the Oluro of Ajowa-Akoko during the visit to the towns by the new Ikare Police Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Abiodun Agboola.

They noted that proximity of the area to Ayere in Kogi State and other adjoiningstates made the areas porous for criminality.

They appealed for the posting and deployment of more policemen to the area to reduce the ugly trend.

The royal fathers also raised the issue of incessant herders/farmers’ clashes which had negatively affected the activities of the indigenous farmers in the area.

They called on Police authority to always have dialogue and induction for vigilante and local hunters to make them more effective in area of crime combat.

The Area Commander, Agboola, however, laid more emphasis on community policing aimed at recruiting police in local communities and make them serve in their domains for effectiveness having familiar with the terrains of the area.

He also sought for information sharing that will expose the hideouts of the criminals in the society.

Agboola promised to summon the stakeholders’ meeting where issues on security would be extensively discussed.

