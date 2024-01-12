Akoko Elders to Tinubu: Protect our sons from persecution

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Concerned Elders of Akoko Division in Ondo State are worried over alleged hatred and campaign of calumny against some prominent Akoko sons both dead and living, who are pride of the region but had been so maligned in all facets of life.

A statement credited to Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani the protem chairman and Sheik Aruna Aluko wondered why these prominent Akokos are being maligned and persecuted for their good and memorable services to the country.

The group condemned the current documentary report on the late Christian cleric, a philanthropist of the highest order compared with other wealthy clerics, Pastor Temitope Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) who used his life time for humanity.

It said: “For over 10 years there was total blackout of electricity in the whole Akokoland until T.B Joshua paid substantial amount of money to connect the whole of Akoko to the national grid.

“Dr Olu Agunloye, an Erusu-Akoko-born politician did a lot with Professor Wole Soyinka to midwife Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)

“As a minister, he served diligently and creditably to his best knowledge.

“The current Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, from Okeagbe-Akoko as member House of Representatives showcased good representation that earned him second term before he was appointed Minister by President Bola Tinubu.

“Within six months, the young and dynamic Minister made procurement of passport easier, while correctional centres were decongested to mention a few.

“It is our conclusion during prayer sessions for our sons that they will overcome these travails and persecution as they were not guilty of various allegations leveled against them.

The Akoko Elders urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the matter and free eminent Akoko Sons from Persecution by detractors.

