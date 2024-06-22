AKK Gas Pipeline Project Will Transform Northern Nigeria’s Economic, Industrial Landscape – Information Minister

The continuation and fast-tracking of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project represent a pivotal step towards unleashing the immense economic potential of Northern Nigeria, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said.

Idris stated this in Kaduna on Friday during a site visit to the River Kaduna AKK Gas Pipeline Project in company with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, the Minister of State, Gas Resources, Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC, Mele Kyari.

“The AKK project is focused on unleashing the immense economic potential of Northern Nigeria. The gas that will be transported will bring much-needed energy to homes, businesses, and industries, and will also be available for enabling transportation and bringing down its cost.

“The continuation and fast-tracking of this project—Nigeria’s biggest domestic gas pipeline project so far—by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration is a testament to the President’s commitment to the industrialization and economic prosperity of every part of the country,” Idris said.

He hailed the project as a crucial component of Nigeria’s industrialization and economic prosperity agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, underscoring it as the country’s largest domestic gas pipeline endeavor to date.

Furthermore, the Minister pointed out the critical link between economic development and security, stressing that many security challenges in Northern Nigeria stemmed from economic deprivation, which can be alleviated by job creation and economic prosperity.

“Energizing homes, farms, and industries are pivotal for large-scale job creation,” Idris stated while emphasizing the project’s potential to significantly boost the agriculture value chain – Northern Nigeria’s economic backbone.

Idris highlighted the nationwide impact of similar projects, mentioning that last month saw the commissioning of three vital gas infrastructure projects in the Niger Delta.

He announced that another visit would take place on Saturday to Rivers State to inspect the OB3 Pipeline River Niger Crossing Project, another transformational gas initiative.

He added that the AKK would boost the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG), saying that it has already attracted over USD 50 million in private investments.

“This initiative aims to establish CNG conversion and refueling facilities across the nation, furthering Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging its abundant gas resources”, he said.

Idris expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s vision for the “Decade of Gas,” which seeks to harness Nigeria’s gas resources for comprehensive national development.

“The AKK pipeline project is a beacon of hope, promising to revive, restore, and revitalize economic prospects for all Nigerians,” he posited.