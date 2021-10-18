AKILPGRA Cries Out For Govt Intervention On Increasing Prices of  Cooking Gas.

Eyo-Asuquo Akaiso, Uyo

Akwa Ibom liquified petroleum gas retailers association, AKILPGRA, has expressed a deep concern over increasing prices of cooking gas in the state.

It therefore called on Akwa Ibom state government to direct the relevant agencies to move as quickly as possible to stem the tide as customers are no longer able to buy gas from them.

“The high price at the moment is affecting our patronage negatively and our income flow is wanning to nadir as many households now resort to using firewood to cook their meals instead of gas”, he

lamented.

The group state chairman, Comrade Etorobong Nseobong Erom who made the appeal in an address presented at a one day Awareness seminar on LPG cylinder standardization/safety regulations compliance, however commended organizers, SON and other relevant requlatory agencies in the oil and gas sub sector for the seminar.

Also commended was SSA to the Governor on petroleum matters, Sir Victor Ettefia, whom he referred to as “our Oga Compliance” for setting the basic safety standard in the business since assumption of office.

Erom who was happy to be invited to the event not only as a participant but a paper presenter, called on organizers not to make the awareness seminar a one hand off event, but to make sure it becomes as regular as possible to achieve the desired effect.

” For the safety of our lives as retailers and customers, I call on you to hold this seminar on regular basis and to enforce the safety

on all by ensuring that safety specifications as prescribed by you are complied with”, he stated.

The chairman who complained of time given him as not enough to deliberate on his address to drive home the negative impact of the hike on their business, however pledged to obey all the safety protocols set by the Standard Organization Of Nigeria with regards to sales of standard cylinders for the purpose of economic growth of Akwa Ibom state.