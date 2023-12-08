Akeredolu’s health: Court compels Ondo Assembly, Speaker to constitute medical panel

AN Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, yesterday, granted leave to applicants in a suit, seeking an Order of Mandamus to compel the House of Assembly and the Speaker to constitute a medical panel to assess Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s health status.

The suit, brought before the court by Olufemi Lawson, Isijola Kike, Ologun Ayodeji and Arogbo Olaniyi, underscores the paramount importance of upholding public trust and ensuring transparency by elected officials.

The call for a medical panel seeks to provide clarity on Governor Akeredolu’s health, having been away from the state for nearly six months.

The applicants filed an exparte motion before the court on October 25, 2023.

The motion was brought pursuant to section 6(6b) of the 1999 constitution as amended as well as order 22 rule 1 of the Ondo State High Court rules.

The applicants prayed for an order of mandamus against the first and second respondents to compel them to carry out statutory and constitutional duties on the third respondent as stipulated under section 189(4) of the 1999 constitution.

The grounds were predicated on 11 grounds and in line with the rules of court, the applicant’s statement of claim and a 30-paragraph affidavit.

Upon the submission of the legal team of the applicant led by Dotun Ajulo, Fadeshola Ojamomi, A.V Ajayi and K.A Mogbojuri, the court ruled thereof.

The trial judge, Justice A. I Kolawole ruled that the hurdles and lacuna associated with Public Interest litigation have since been set aside in the case of Adetona vs the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Inakoju v Adeleke.

The Court, therefore, granted leave for mandamus to compel first and second respondent to carry out their constitutional duties pursuant to section 189(4) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The matter was thereafter adjourned to January 11, 2024.

State High Court, sitting in Akure, yesterday, granted leave to applicants in a suit, seeking an Order of Mandamus to compel the House of Assembly and the Speaker to constitute a medical panel to assess Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s health status.

The suit, brought before the court by Olufemi Lawson, Isijola Kike, Ologun Ayodeji and Arogbo Olaniyi, underscores the paramount importance of upholding public trust and ensuring transparency by elected officials.

The call for a medical panel seeks to provide clarity on Governor Akeredolu’s health, having been away from the state for nearly six months.

The applicants filed an exparte motion before the court on October 25, 2023.

The motion was brought pursuant to section 6(6b) of the 1999 constitution as amended as well as order 22 rule 1 of the Ondo State High Court rules.

The applicants prayed for an order of mandamus against the first and second respondents to compel them to carry out statutory and constitutional duties on the third respondent as stipulated under section 189(4) of the 1999 constitution.

The grounds were predicated on 11 grounds and in line with the rules of court, the applicant’s statement of claim and a 30-paragraph affidavit.

Upon the submission of the legal team of the applicant led by Dotun Ajulo, Fadeshola Ojamomi, A.V Ajayi and K.A Mogbojuri, the court ruled thereof.

The trial judge, Justice A. I Kolawole ruled that the hurdles and lacuna associated with Public Interest litigation have since been set aside in the case of Adetona vs the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Inakoju v Adeleke.

The Court, therefore, granted leave for mandamus to compel first and second respondent to carry out their constitutional duties pursuant to section 189(4) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The matter was thereafter adjourned to January 11, 2024.