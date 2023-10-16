Akeredolu’s absence: Ondo PDP youths protest, give three-day ultimatum to resume work

DAMISI OJO, Akure

There was a protest on Monday in Akure, the Ondo State capital by the youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the disappearance of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu from office since he returned from his medical vacation in Germany.

The protesters issued three days ultimatum to the Governor to resume office or witness the mother of all protests by the opposition party.

The leader of the aggrieved youths, Tayo Oluyi, said they were tired of being governed by proxy.

According to him, “It is no longer gainsaying that in the last nine months, there has been leadership vacuum in Ondo State. Sometimes in April, the people of the state agitated and that led us to having an acting governor.

“We were also aware of what transpired when Aiyedatiwa was acting in his stead. That is not even our problem because it is an internal issue (of the APC). Since 32 days ago that the governor arrived from his three-month medical leave in Germany, we’ve not seen the governor anywhere near the state.

“Yet, we’ve been hearing of Akeredolu passing bills into law by proxy and this is what informed the protest by the youth wing of PDP in the state. We can no longer continue like this. We are the voice of the people, we are the voice of the masses.

“We are saying, Mr. Governor must resume back to duty. He can no longer govern us by proxy. We can no longer be hearing that he’s doing one thing or the other when we’ve not sighted him.

“We know the governor we have, if he is truly fit, we would have sighted him on the streets of Akure.

“The PDP Ondo State youth wing is giving Mr. Governor the next 24 hours to address the people of Ondo State and we are giving him a three-day ultimatum to resume back to the state.

“We’ve been seeing a series of responses from the APC that the governor will join us in days time.

“We are giving him a three-day ultimatum to address us and if he fails, we, as the opposition party, will occupy the streets of Akure and we will continue to demand that he either resume or resign”.

