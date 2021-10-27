Akeredolu to Ondo Police: Beef up security in Correctional Homes

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu has urged the State Command of the Nigeria Police to take adequate measures to secure Correctional Homes across the State.

This is in view of the disturbing trend of incessant attacks on Correctional Homes in some States that border Ondo State.

This latest variant of insecurity calls for concern, especially as contiguous States like Kogi and Ekiti as well as Oyo have suffered similar ordeal in what appears to be well-coordinated breaches aimed at achieving a common goal: setting free crime suspects, particularly those with gang identities.

For example in Ondo State, there are several of such suspects standing trial in respect of cases of alleged murder, kidnapping, rape and destruction of farmlands.

The most celebrated of such suspects are those standing trial in the murder of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of our Elderstatesman, Pa Ruben Fasonranti.

While the Southwest Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun has demonstrated considerable capacity in tackling insecurity, it is pertinent that the Nigeria Police authority, especially the State Command, deploys more men to secure Correctional Homes in the State.

Akeredolu also charged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement around their respective environments.

For a better society