Akeredolu sacks media aides to Deputy Gov, Aiyedatiwa, scraps Press Crew

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The alleged friction between Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa may have manifested as all media aides appointed by the governor and seconded to the office of the deputy Governor, have been relieved of their appointments with immediate effect.

The affected aides include: Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Okunniga Oladipupo; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Abayomi Samson Adefolalu.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor,Richard Olatunde said the affected aides are to submit all government properties in their possession to the Acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the deputy Governor.

Similarly, the Press Crew attached to the office of the deputy governor has been disbanded.

Consequently, all members of the Press Crew are to report back to their various ministries and stations.

Equally, the ministry of Information and Orientation is directed to provide adequate coverage for the activities of the deputy’s governor office henceforth.

