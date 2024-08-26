Champion Newspapers Limited
Aka ikenga pays condolence visit to the family of late president General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Lagos

 GMD/ Editor-in Chief Champion Newspapers limited . Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Pastor Uche iheakanwa ,both middle Pose with the members of Aka Ikenga , during  the Condolence visit  over the death of  President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide  Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu ,in Lagos on 14 /8/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IkEANYI.
L-r … Vice president Aka Ikenga, Prince Anthony Nwakeze; Lady Nneka  Chris- Asoluka. Emeritus President Aka Ikenga  Dr Chris -Asoluka; GMD/ Editor-in Chief Champion Newspapers limited , Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;  Pastor Uche iheakanwa; Dr Anthony Idigbe (SAN); Chief Augustine Anozie ; Mark Anthony Nduka-eze. during  the Condolence visit  over the death of  President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide  Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu ,in Lagos on 14 /8/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R… Chief Bon Okafor; Mr Anogwi Anyanwu; Vice president Aka Ikenga. Prince Anthony Nwakeze; GMD/ Edito r-in Chief Champion Newspapers limited , Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa;Dr Anthony Idigbe (SAN) Mr Russell Duru , during  the Condolence visit  over the death of  President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide  Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu ,in Lagos on 14 /8/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

