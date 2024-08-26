Aka ikenga pays condolence visit to the family of late president General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Lagos

L-r … Vice president Aka Ikenga, Prince Anthony Nwakeze; Lady Nneka Chris- Asoluka. Emeritus President Aka Ikenga Dr Chris -Asoluka; GMD/ Editor-in Chief Champion Newspapers limited , Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Pastor Uche iheakanwa; Dr Anthony Idigbe (SAN); Chief Augustine Anozie ; Mark Anthony Nduka-eze. during the Condolence visit over the death of President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu ,in Lagos on 14 /8/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R… Chief Bon Okafor; Mr Anogwi Anyanwu; Vice president Aka Ikenga. Prince Anthony Nwakeze; GMD/ Edito r-in Chief Champion Newspapers limited , Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa;Dr Anthony Idigbe (SAN) Mr Russell Duru , during the Condolence visit over the death of President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu ,in Lagos on 14 /8/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

