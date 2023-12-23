Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Aka Ikenga Awards , Christmas Party held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Emeritus President Aka Ikenga, Chief Chibueze Ikokwo; President Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Dr. Chike Madueke; an awardee Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator  Dr. Chris Ngige;  former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Alison Madueke (retd ); former President Aka Ikenga, Barrister Charles Odunukwe; Senator  Osita Izunaso, during  Aka Ikenga Awards &  Christmas Party, held at Colonades hotels in Lagos...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
13
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

From left …  Guest of Honour, President General  Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; exchanging greetings with  Eze (Amb) Damian Emeka Obianigwe; with them is President Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Dr. Chike Madueke.

L-r…  Former President Aka IKenga, Barrister Charles Odunukwe; presenting award  Chairman Zinox Group,  Dr Leo Stan Ekeh and  President Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Dr. Chike Madueke.

President Aka Ikenga and Agbalanze Dr. Chike Madueke presented the award to Former Minister of Labour and Employment,  Senator Dr Chris Ngige, while others watched.

L-r…Former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Alison Madueke (retd );  Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel.  Prince  Nduka Obaigbena;   former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Dele Joseph Ezeoba.  Chairman Zinox Group,  Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh; Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs.  Nkiru Anumudu;  Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator  Dr Chris Ngige.

From 3rd left President General  Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu;  President Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Dr. Chike Madueke (behind) Dr Chris Ngige; Senator Osita Izunaso and others.

L-r… Chairman Organizing Committee, Aka Ikenga, Pharm, Nnamdi Obi; presenting the award to  Chairman Emzor Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr (Mrs) Stella Okoli.

L-r … Mrs.  Nkiru Anumudu; Dr Ifeyinwa  Nwakwesi; Mrs. Amaka Onwughalu  and   Dr Ruby Onwudiwe.

L-r…  Emeritus President Aka Ikenga, Chief Chibueze Ikokwo; Executive Director of Polaris Bank Ltd. Mrs Chinwe Iloghalu and her husband Prince Ike Iloghalu.

L-r… CEO of United Airlines Nigeria, Prof Obiora Okonkwo; CEO of Air Peace Nigeria Dr Allen Onyema; Event Chairman Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe;  Chief Press Secretary  Minister of Works Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji (representing the Minister of Works).

L- r…  Chief Augustine Anozie and His wife Barrister (Mrs) Anozie pose with their Children Valencia and Francis  ( Both Middle).

L-r… Event Chairman Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe; Vice president Aka Ikenga. Prince Anthony Nwakeze; President Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Dr. Chike Madueke; Secretary General .Barrister Mark  Nduka–Eze;   former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu; Nigerian businessman and transport mogul. Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu.

L-r… Event Chairman Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe; presenting award to;   Chief Press Secretary   Minister of Works Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji (representing the Minister of Works Engr David Umahi).

L-r…President Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Dr. Chike Madueke; congratulating an awardee   Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel.  Prince  Nduka Obaigbena;  former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Dele Joseph Ezeoba.

L-r… CEO of United Airlines Nigeria,Prof Obiora Okonkwo; CEO Air Peace Nigeria .Dr Allen Onyema; Event Chairman Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe; President Aka Ikenga,Agbalanze Dr. Chike Madueke; Mr Emeka Ugwu-Oju  and   Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu  During  Aka Ikenga Awards &  Christmas Party held at Colonades hotels  in Lagos on 17/12/2023…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

 

Continue Reading
Peter 10543 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Service of songs for late Esther Onyiriuka (Nee Kemakolam),…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 22, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 21, 2023

Former Minister of Interior, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho, Son…

1 of 399