Aka Ikenga Awards , Christmas Party held in Lagos

From left … Guest of Honour, President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; exchanging greetings with Eze (Amb) Damian Emeka Obianigwe; with them is President Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Dr. Chike Madueke.

L-r… Former President Aka IKenga, Barrister Charles Odunukwe; presenting award Chairman Zinox Group, Dr Leo Stan Ekeh and President Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Dr. Chike Madueke.

President Aka Ikenga and Agbalanze Dr. Chike Madueke presented the award to Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Dr Chris Ngige, while others watched.

L-r…Former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Alison Madueke (retd ); Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel. Prince Nduka Obaigbena; former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Dele Joseph Ezeoba. Chairman Zinox Group, Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh; Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu; Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Dr Chris Ngige.

From 3rd left President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; President Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Dr. Chike Madueke (behind) Dr Chris Ngige; Senator Osita Izunaso and others.

L-r… Chairman Organizing Committee, Aka Ikenga, Pharm, Nnamdi Obi; presenting the award to Chairman Emzor Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr (Mrs) Stella Okoli.

L-r … Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu; Dr Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; Mrs. Amaka Onwughalu and Dr Ruby Onwudiwe.

L-r… Emeritus President Aka Ikenga, Chief Chibueze Ikokwo; Executive Director of Polaris Bank Ltd. Mrs Chinwe Iloghalu and her husband Prince Ike Iloghalu.

L-r… CEO of United Airlines Nigeria, Prof Obiora Okonkwo; CEO of Air Peace Nigeria Dr Allen Onyema; Event Chairman Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe; Chief Press Secretary Minister of Works Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji (representing the Minister of Works).

L- r… Chief Augustine Anozie and His wife Barrister (Mrs) Anozie pose with their Children Valencia and Francis ( Both Middle).

L-r… Event Chairman Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe; Vice president Aka Ikenga. Prince Anthony Nwakeze; President Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Dr. Chike Madueke; Secretary General .Barrister Mark Nduka–Eze; former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu; Nigerian businessman and transport mogul. Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu.

L-r… Event Chairman Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe; presenting award to; Chief Press Secretary Minister of Works Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji (representing the Minister of Works Engr David Umahi).

L-r…President Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Dr. Chike Madueke; congratulating an awardee Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel. Prince Nduka Obaigbena; former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Dele Joseph Ezeoba.

L-r… CEO of United Airlines Nigeria,Prof Obiora Okonkwo; CEO Air Peace Nigeria .Dr Allen Onyema; Event Chairman Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe; President Aka Ikenga,Agbalanze Dr. Chike Madueke; Mr Emeka Ugwu-Oju and Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu During Aka Ikenga Awards & Christmas Party held at Colonades hotels in Lagos on 17/12/2023…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

