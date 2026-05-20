Ajose steps down for Hamzat, a day to Lagos Guber race primaries

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

In an a move political analysts could not predict, Dr. Samuel Mawuyon Ajose has stepped down for Dr. Obafemi Hamzat as the consensus candidate for APC Lagos gubernatorial primaries.

The election scheduled to take place tomorrow May 21, between the two gladiators has now been left solely for Dr Hamzat the establishment’s golden child, chosen by the Lagos GAC, endorsed by Governor Sanwo-Olu and blessed by President Tinubu himself.

In a heartbreaking video showing Ajose’s campaign team weeping and shaking their heads, Ajose announced that in the interest of the party which was supreme, he was throwing in the towel.

He told his supporters that he was stepping down in the general interest of the party and urged them to calm down and work towards the party’s victory in 2027.

You will recall that APC establishment has always handpicked the person that would be governor of Lagos State, right from when the Tinubu hegemony began in 1999.

“The establishment is rarely thwarted. They always prevail and this time, they have prevailed once again said a political analyst who chose anonymity.

“The party belongs to them now and it’s what they say that must prevail.” he concluded.

Samuel Ajose had initially refused insisting that” primaries was a contest and not a battle”. He had insisted that having paid huge fees for the nomination and expression of interest, he deserved a go at the primaries.

All the other contestants like Ambode, Jandor, Gbajabiamila etc had earlier stepped down once the establishment made it obvious that Dr. Hamzat was the chosen one.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2