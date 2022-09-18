 Ajoke Ogunsan bags SUSRA 2022 award

A boardroom executive, Dr Ajoke Ogunsan, has been tipped for an award by the Supreme Special Recognition Awards (SUSRA) slated for November 3 in Lagos State.

Dr Ajoke Ogunsan, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Executive Trainers Limited, is the wife of Chairman of ace president entrepreneur and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan.

The November 3 event, which has the theme: “National Security Question: The Need to Preserve Our Today, Secure Our Tomorrow”, according to the organisers, will be graced by public office holders and administrators drawn from the corporate world.

Dr. Ogunsan, in a recent letter signed by one of the members of the organising committee, Etim Friday John, was considered for the award upon a referendum conducted and background checks by the organisers.

The letter reads in part: “The organising committee and editorial board of Supreme International Magazine in conjunction with Biscon Communications (Producers of Bisi Olatilo Show) and Biscon TV are very glad to announce the Supreme Recognition Awards — SUSRA 2022.

“It is with great pleasure that we inform you of your award of honour as the Supreme Media Woman Wealth Creation and Empowerment Icon of the Year 2022” to be presented at the Supreme Special Recognition Awards 2022.

“The Supreme Special Recognition Awards is an award put together to specially acknowledge and recognise personalities, corporate organisations and government agencies whose meritorious services and leadership lifestyle have inspired and impacted the society positively. These hardworking persons are selected based on public recommendations and a background check has been conducted to ensure that their selfless efforts and services in promoting a better society are celebrated and rewarded.

“The Supreme Special Recognition Award has been designed in such a way that it spreads across all walks of life to capture well deserved persons ranging from politics, banking, social, sports, education, entertainment, entrepreneurship, engineering, marine, public service, the youth, among others.

“Individuals, who are making waves in all walks of life, from sports to politics, education, entertainment and business, find an innate need to carve a niche for themselves. In this individualistic era we find ourselves, we must come together to recognize those who have impacted lives positively.

“While the ethics of hard work remains the key to lasting success, SUSRA is keen on recognizing these individuals who have done exceptional exploits.

“The SUSRA committee unanimously voted Dr. Mrs. Ajoke Oluwafunmilola Ogunsan as the Supreme Media Woman Wealth Creation and Empowerment Icon of the Year.

“In the interim, we congratulate you on this laudable achievement and are confident you will continue to inspire the society positively.”

It would be recalled that the awardee has bagged a couple of recognitions for her sterling performance in the corporate world, including an honorary doctorate from a UK-based university.

