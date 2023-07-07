Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

Senator representing Kogi East, Sadiku Abubakar Ohere, on Thursday, proffered the speedy completion of the Ajaokuta Steel Project as a panacea for the incessant building collapse in Nigeria.

Ohere, who stated this at an interactive session with journalists covering the Senate, said completion of the steel project, would make available to builders , quality and affordable iron and steel for all categories of buildings .

He said that the problem of building collapse in Nigeria , largely arose from unaffordability of quality materials by many of the builders who according to him, resorted to cutting corners with attendant tragedy of structure collapse.

He added that the steel project would also serve as catalyst for industrialisation of the country if completed and made to operate optimally .

“Ajaokuta Steel Project needs federal attention and I believe that before President Bola Tinubu clocks 100 days in office , he will give the required attention for its completion .

“Already , 38 out of the 46 production units of the project have been completed remaining just eight units .

“It is a worthy project that will facilitate development of the country across the various sectors and most importantly , serve as panacea for the incessant problem of building collapse in the country through production of quality and affordable iron and steel builders and construction firms .

“Completion of Ajaokuta , will also facilitate industrialisation of the country as well as solved the problem of epileptic power supply with electricity generation from its already completed Thermal Plant “, he said .

In making completion of the steel project , a reality, the Senator disclosed that legislation that would make the executive intensify efforts on it is already in the pipeline .

He also called on President Tinubu to revisit the dredging of Rivers Niger and Benue started by the late President Umoru Musa Yar’ Adua in 2008 but later abandoned .

Dredging of the Rivers he explained , will help to stop the problem of flooding which is turning Lokoja , the capital of Kogi State, as its headquarters .