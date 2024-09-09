Ajaero’s arrest, attempt to scuttle implementation of new minimum wage, to cause anarchy…..NLC

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described the arrest of its President, Joe Ajaero as a calculated attempt by government agents to scuttle the implementation of the new minimum wage already signed into law.

The National Administrative Council (NAC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress in a communique after an emergency meeting in Abuja on Monday, said the action of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) was capable of causing anarchy, demanding the release of the workers’ president before 12 midnight today or face the consequences.

Signed by the Deputy President of the Congress, Prince Adeyanju Adewale the communique said the congress would convey the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday to take immediate action on the development.

The communique reads: “NAC convened an emergency meeting today to address the alarming and unlawful arrest and detention of Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, by agents of the Nigerian Government.

“Comrade Ajaero was arrested and detained at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja while en-route to the United Kingdom, where he was scheduled to attend and address the Congress of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Britain, representing Nigerian workers in critical discussions on workers’ rights and social justice.

“After extensive deliberation, the NAC resolved as follows:

“Condemnation of the Detention: The Council unequivocally condemns the brazen and illegal detention of Comrade Joe Ajaero by the Nigerian State without any legal warrant or justification.

“The NLC notes with grave concern that Comrade Ajaero was lawfully discharging his duties to represent Nigerian workers and had not committed any offense warranting such action. His detention is an affront to the rights of workers and the democratic principles of freedom of movement and expression.

“Demand for Immediate and Unconditional Release: The NLC demands the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Joe Ajaero before 12 midnight today. The Council reiterates that Joe Ajaero is not a fugitive or a criminal, and his detention is an act of intimidation aimed at silencing dissent and stifling the labor movement’s voice in Nigeria. NAC also demands the immediate reversal of the current hike in the price of petrol to N617/Litre.

“State of Alert: The Congress places all its affiliates, State Councils, Civil society allies, and the Nigerian populace on red alert. The detention of Comrade Ajaero is an attack not just on the NLC leadership but on the rights of all workers and citizens to organize, protest, and express themselves freely.

“The NLC will not stand by while these rights are trampled upon. This provocation is another attempt by the State to scuttle the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage.

“Mobilization for Further Action: The NLC reaffirms its commitment to defending the rights of Nigerian workers and citizens. The Congress will not relent in its efforts to oppose all forms of oppression.

“NAC – in – session therefore summons an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) by 9:00 AM tomorrow, the 10th day of September 2024 to take compelling action to engage the current forces of retrogression.

“The NAC urges the Nigerian Government to reverse this dangerous trend of authoritarianism and lawlessness, which threatens the country’s democratic fabric.

“NAC in session demands the immediate implementation of the New National Minimum Wage which has been signed into Law.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress will not waver in its duty to protect the rights of workers and the freedom of all Nigerians”.

