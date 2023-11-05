Ajaero: Why we’ll embark on industrial disharmony -Labour

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have said the Wednesday 8th November industrial disharmony in the country is necessary to demonstrate their worry and pain over the rough handling of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, Joe Ajaero at Owerri, Imo state.

The organised labour had threatened industrial disharmony in the country, starting from Wednesday 8th November, 2023, over the brutalisation of the NLC president Comrade Joe Ajaero and other workers in the process of actualizing a planned protest over the alleged violation of workers rights in Imo state by the government of the state.

Ajaero was seriously beaten, injured and stripped of his personal belongings by political thugs allegedly loyal to the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, and further arrested by the police in Imo state, while at Owerri, the state capital to protest the anti workers policy of the state government.

Addressing a Press Conference on the brutality in Abuja Friday, the labour union recounted the ordeal of the congress president and asked federal government to investigate and arrest those involved in the torture and dastardly act or face industrial disharmony, beginning from Wednesday next week.

The congress also wants the brutalized NLC president further medically examined and fully treated, and the issues that led to the protest in Imo state addressed and others, as condition for averting the industrial disharmony.

Text of the press conference signed by the Deputy President of NLC Adeyanju Adewale and the TUC Etim Oko, reads:

“On Wednesday, the 1st day of November, 2023, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero was abducted by officers and men of the Imo State Police Command (at the behest of the State Governor) from the NLC state council secretariat in Owerri while waiting for his colleagues to join him for a peaceful protest rally. They came in a convoy of vehicles and gun trucks, hooded and armed to the teeth.

“Comrade Joe Ajaero was blind folded, beaten to a pulp, brutalised, humiliated, and violated by the police personnel and taken to an unknown destination where he was subjected to more battering and torture as well as threatened with death before “help” came his way via the National Security Adviser; Mr Nuhu Ribadu who ordered for his immediate release.

“However, due to the severity of his injuries, the police had to take him to the Police Hospital where we made contact with him at 3:30 pm. At the time of our first contact with Comrade Joe Ajaero, his right eye was puffed, black and shut, one of his ears has tiny trace of dried blood, his speech was slurred and incoherent. He had welts all over him. He did not recognise the people around him and could not walk without being aided or supported. Inevitably, he had to be taken to Federal Medical Centre, Owerri for more investigation.

“At, FMC, Comrade Ajaero after he was stabilized, was referred for ophthalmic investigation, a head and brain scan, a full body scan, Chest X-Ray, a full body scan and cervical spine therapy among other investigations and promptly fitted with a neck collar.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Comrade Ajaero was not the only one beaten and arrested by the police but he was the major target thus received the most bestial and reprehensive treatment. He was stripped of his dignity as a human being and as President of the Nigeria labour Congress (NLC).

“He was also stripped of his personal items including phones, money and other electronic gadgets. His Vehicle was smashed and Tyres ripped open.

“Others who were also beaten by the police included workers, the TVC Crew who were arrested and detained, they had their cameras seized for filming and being in possession of evidence the police would not want the world to see. The Arise Tv crew narrowly escaped being brutalised.

“Earlier, hoodlums sent by the State Governor had stationed themselves around the streets leading to the Secretariat, were beating up workers who had reported at the secretariat and dispossessing them of their personal items including money, phones and Laptops.

“We are worried that it has become criminal for workers in Nigeria to gather for a peaceful protest when Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution and the International Conventions like the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights including ILO conventions 87 and 98 guarantees the rights to Freedom of Association and the Right to Bargain collectively.

“It is more absurd that these infractions will even happen at all and still continues to happen especially when Nigeria seats as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the ILO.

“Accordingly:

Concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Comrade Joe Ajaero;

“Outraged by the bestial treatment meted out to workers (including Ajaero) and journalists by the police and Imo State Government;

“Stunned by the complicity of a federal agency such as the Nigeria Police Force;

“Irritated by the the defence of the Imo State Police Command that they only took Comrade Joe Ajaero into protective custody (from where he emerged, battered, concussed, puffed-eyed, debilitated and condemned)

“Worried by the conspiratorial silence of the Federal Government; and the aloofness of the various Security Agencies who were formally notified of our presence in Imo State but refused to take steps to offer protection;

“Flabbergasted by the audacity and arrogance of Hope Uzodinma who feels emboldened and endorsed by the Nigeria Police;

“The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria resolved as follows:

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command; Cp Ahmed Barde should not only be investigated and deployed out of Imo State for his serial complicitous and unprofessional behaviour and conduct immediately;

“The Area Commander of the Nigeria Police Force and all other Officers and Men in Owerri through whom the Police Commissioner supervised the brutalisation and humiliation of Comrade Ajaero and other workers be relieved of his office and stripped of his commission;

“Mr Nwaneri Chinasa, Adviser on Special Duties who supervised the terror on workers and bestial brutality meted out to Congress President; Comrade Joe Ajaero be arrested immediately and prosecuted for his crimes against workers and the President.

“We demand an immediate, independent and unbiased thorough professional medical examination of Comrade Ajaero in light of the physical and psychological injuries inflicted on him.

“Other workers and journalists subjected to this inhuman treatment by the Police and the Hope Uzodimma’s goons be treated by the State and all the properties lost be restored immediately.

“All the outstanding Industrial Relations issues as previously agreed with the Imo state Government be implemented immediately”.

labour further resolved that in the event the Government fails to comply with any or all of the conditions above-stated, NLC, TUC and their affiliates will no longer guarantee industrial peace in Nigeria beginning Wednesday the 8th of November, 2023 while a joint National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the two Labour Centres will meet to decide on the next course of action.

It finds it appropriate to let Nigerians know the sequence of events that led to the union members going to Owerri for a peaceful protest but which it said was aborted by the police and hoodlums recruited by the State Governor.

According to the labour union, this has become necessary so Nigerians do not fall victim to government’s propaganda or Police’s disinformation and misinformation

“We heard police fiction that we disobeyed a court order but we want to know which court order. Our lawyer was in court last week and the matter was adjourned to today.

“Let us assume there was a court order. When was it granted and where was it granted? How was the order obtained and on whom was it served and when?”, it stated.

The organised labour narrated sequence of events that led to the workers going to Owerri, to include:

“Government repeatedly observed in breach agreements it voluntarily reached with Labour amongst which was the January 9th 2021;

“Non-payment of salaries and pensions for upward of 22 months in some instances, 44 months;

“Declaration of 11,000 hard-working workers as ghost workers and diversion of their salaries or emoluments to other uses;

“Serial vandalism of Congress secretariat for no just cause;

“Non-implementation of the National Minimum Wage Law causing distortions and pains among the working class in the state;

“Implementation of discriminatory pay policy or practice which deepens poverty;

“A backlog of gratuity arrears stretching to 8 years;

“Government’s continued harassment Intimidation of workers or their executives;

“Non-remittance of check-off dues or misappropriation of check-off dues by government;

“Frequent interference by government in internal matters of trade unions to the point government wants to dictate who occupies which post;

“Systematic intimidation of trade unions and trade union leaders, dismantling of trade union structures, regular bullying and beating of workers and denying them access to the fruits of their labour”.

.Attack On NLC President, a threat to trade union movement- Oil Workers

Meanwhile, The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), a leading advocate for workers’ rights and social justice, has condemned the recent attack on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Joe Ajaero at Owerri, Imo state.

It said the attack, which occurred on Wednesday 1st of November 2023 in Owerri, is a blatant violation of human rights and an assault on the principles of democracy, freedom of expression and association.

PENGASSAN noted that Comrade Ajaero has been actively involved in promoting fair labor practices, advocating for better working conditions, and ensuring that workers’ rights are protected and his tireless efforts have contributed significantly to the improvement of workers’ lives and the advancement of social justice in the country.

It maintained that violence against union leaders or any individuals fighting for the rights of workers is not only an attack on them personally but also undermines the fundamental of social dialogue and activism.

The association said “These acts of violence seek to silence the voices of those who speak up for the vulnerable and marginalized, and they must be vehemently condemned by the society as a whole”.

PENGASSAN demanded that the authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the cowardly attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

It also called on law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of all workers, activists and union leaders, providing them with the necessary protection to carry out their essential duties without fear of reprisal.

The association urged civil society organizations, trade unions, and citizens to stand in solidarity with NLC and Comrade Joe Ajaero and to denounce this act of violence.

According to PENGASSAN statement signed by it president, Festus Osifo and the secretary, Lumumba.I. Okugbawa, “It is crucial that we collectively reject any attempts to suppress voices that advocate for the rights and well-being of workers and fight for a more equitable society.

“Our noble Association stands in solidarity with our ally in the struggle, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and expresses deep concern for his well-being and recovery. We will continue to work tirelessly to support the rights of workers, advocate for social justice, and combat any form of violence or repression that seeks to curtail the progress we have made thus far.

“All PENGASSAN members are hereby put on red alert as the days ahead will be stormy and tumultuous.

“We urge all trade unions and the two labour centers to respond to this ugly act in a very drastic way because injury to one is truly an injury to all.

Similarly, The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), has condemned the recent attack on the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Joe Ajaero.

The union’s reaction to the incident was contained in a statement signed by Mr Peters Adeyemi, its General Secretary, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), on Sunday in Abuja.

Ajaero was attacked in Imo on Nov. 1, when he went to the South-Eastern state to declare a mass protest over alleged anti-labour practices.

Reports claimed that he was later detained by the Police, but the Police have said that they brought him under their custody to save him from further attack by hoodlums.

Adeyemi said that the attack on the union leader was “a violation of trade union rights as well as the human rights of Ajaero”.

“The rights, which Ajaero was exercising in Owerri as the leader of the working people of Nigeria, is guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 Constitution (as amended), and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions.

“Nigeria, as a member-state of ILO, has ratified ILO Conventions on Freedom of Association and Protection of Rights to Organise, 1948 (No.87), and the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining, 1949 (No.98),” he noted.

Adeyemi, who is also the Deputy President, Public Service International (PSI), accused the Imo government of unfair labour practices.

“The government hasn’t paid salaries and pension; it is not right to attack workers union leaders asking why these monies have not been paid,” the statement.

He added that Ajaero was on a solidarity visit to the workers in Imo and shouldn’t have been visited with tendencies “which were common in Nigeria only during military regimes”.

NASU rejected the claims that Ajaero was kept under “protective custody” in his own interest, and urged President Bola Tinubu to order a thorough investigation into the episode.

It said that such intervention would give trade unions the assurance that a clampdown would not be their lot whenever there is a dispute between government and labour.