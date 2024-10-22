Ajaero, Wabba, others advocate tripartite workforce dynamics reform

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leadership and other stakeholders in labour sector in the country have re-echoed the need for cooperation between workers, employers, and the government to tackle emerging challenges in workplace.

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero who spoke at the launch of The Tripartite: Understanding the Interplay Between Workers, Employers, and Government in Abuja, outlined the growing informal job sector in the country, calling for more synergy between employers and employees in the place of work

He expressed optimism that the book would spark further research into understanding the intricacies of the informal economy.

“The nature of the jobs we have in Nigeria today is informal jobs. They are not categorized under the private sector or public sector; they are informal. We have people, even Okada riders (motorcycle riders), so I pray that this book opens our eyes to go into further research,” Ajaero noted.

Speaking also, the former president of NLC Ayuba Wabba, commended the book for its emphasis on tripartism, bringing together labour, government, and employers to solve labour-related issues.

Wabba stated that facts and evidence-based discussions would help address the challenges in the sector.

“This publication, if we use tripartism, that is, labour, government, and the employers, to come to the table to try to address some of these issues, I’m sure we’ll find a solution because facts will always prevail,” he said.

Also, the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS), Issa Aremu, hunter on the importance of collaborative reforms.

He said labour reforms should not be left to a single party, but should involve all key stakeholders.

“Reform is too important to be left to one party. Reform is too important to be left to government alone. It should be inclusive of employers in the world of work, inclusive of labour, because labour creates wealth and is the most important part of production,” Aremu noted.

The author, Sharon O’ijasan, a Journalist, shared her motivation for writing the book, which stemmed from her years of covering labour issues in Nigeria.

She emphasized that the book is a resource for both present and future generations to better understand labour relations and negotiations.

“For me, the motivation to pen down this work after years of reporting on the labour beat is to bring to bear how negotiations between the major actors of production evolve and ensure that nothing is left out for the future generation,” she said.

O’ijasan stressed the increasing prevalence of informal work, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She pointed to the rise of cinematographers, skit makers, and other gig economy workers, calling for stakeholders to recognize and accommodate this shift in labour dynamics.

“Right now, as we speak, we have a lot of cinematographers. We have people that are skit makers. So this is just to say that informal work is here. It has come to stay, especially after the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s obvious that relevant stakeholders are yet to accept this,” she explained.

The book, The Tripartite, delves into the evolving nature of work and how traditional labour structures are being challenged by new forms of employment.

With the platform economy gaining ground, O’ijasan stressed the need for policies that ensure decent work conditions in this sector.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs in the platform economy became more popular. Many workers in Nigeria, Africa, and across the world have co-opted the hybrid work model. However, there is a need for platform economy jobs to be completely decent work,” she added.

The book provides an in-depth analysis of labour dynamics, explaining how the relationship between workers, employers, and the government is critical to ensuring fair labour practices. It offers a comprehensive guide to understanding how different forces interact to shape the labour landscape.

Ultimately, the book underscores the importance of understanding and addressing the changes in the workforce brought about by technology, globalization, and the pandemic.

As the labour market continues to evolve, stakeholders agreed that collaboration between all parties would be key to navigating the future of work.