Ajaero: NUPENG asks oil workers to prepare for nationwide strike

UZUEGBU

Irked by alleged persistent and orchestrated attacks on the nation’s labour movement, by the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has mobilized its entire members and ready for a nationwide industrial action should the Police arrest the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress , NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, on Monday, August 19, invited Ajaero for questioning over allegations of criminal conspiracy. Terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cyber crime.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, IRT, had directed in a letter that Ajaero should appear at the IRT office, Force Headquarters. On August 20, and warned that he (Ajaero) would be arrested if he failed to honour the invitation.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, through its lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, promptly wrote to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, giving reasons why the NLC President could not honour the August 20 date.

But Falana gave assurance that Ajaero would honour the Police invitation on August 29 even as he requested that the Police furnish him with details and nature of the allegations.

Reacting, the General Secretary of NUPENG, Comrade Afolabi Olawale, in a circular to all its branches and members, has asked oil workers nationwide, to be ready for action in case of any eventuality and to wait for further directives from the leadership.

The Circular read in part : “The leadership of our great union, finds the invasion of the National Secretariat of the NLC by some security agencies and the recent allegations levelled against Comrade Joe Ajaero, the NLC President by the Nigeria Police Force very intriguing and deeply concerning.

” And as a very committed and strong affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress, we cannot but express our strongest reservations over these unwholesome development and situations.

“In the light of these and consequent upon the resolutions of the National Executive Council, NEC, of the NLC , we earnestly write to put all our members on notice to await further directive on appropriate lines of actions as we keenly observe and noting the unfolding situation concerning the invitation of the NLC President by the Nigeria Police.

” Our solidarity remains constant for the union makes us strong. The struggles continue. And we shall overcome.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng