Ajaero never disregarded DSS invitation… NLC

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described as untrue the story making around that its President, Joe Ajaero snubbed the invitation of the Department of State Security Services (DSS), leading to his arrest by the state on his way to United Kingdom to attend Trade Union Congress conference on Monday.

NLC, in a statement signed by its head of information and public affairs, Benson Upah, urged the public to disregard the story, saying the Congress President is a law abiding citizen.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a story (circulating in different media platforms) linked to “sources within the agency (DSS)” that preceding his arrest, Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress was invited by the DSS but that he did not honour the invitation.

“The “sources” further added that it was reason for his arrest at the airport on his way to the UK.

“We would like to set the records straight as follows: In the days preceding his arrest, Congress President had had a discussion with the DG DSS on a courtesy visit. A Director in the agency later called the General Secretary of the Congress on the need to fix a date for the courtesy visit. The General Secretary however explained to him that he would not be available until Friday (September 13). The said Director assured him they would give Congress leadership a notice of not less than 48 hours for the visit.

“The DG DSS last spoke with Comrade Ajaero on Saturday night during which Ajaero told him he would be travelling the next day, Sunday, adding that the courtesy visit would be paid after his return on Friday, September 13.

“The Congress President however missed his flight on Sunday and had it rescheduled to Monday, September 9th.

“It was on that Monday morning he was picked up by the operatives of the DSS in a watch list operation on behalf of a sister agency.

“We want to re-affirm that Joe Ajaero is a law-abiding citizen heading the biggest pan-Nigerian organisation with an illustrious history of patriotism and will certainly not snub the DSS. He is a trade unionist of international repute who serves on the executive boards of world federations of trade unions. His constituency goes beyond Nigeria.

“It is not in his character to disregard invitations and precedents (his honouring the police invitation) attest to this”.