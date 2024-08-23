Ajaero: Maritime workers mobilize for nationwide strike

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has served a notice of intention to fully comply with the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, directive to affiliate unions, to mobilize for an indefinite nationwide strike.

The decision is coming on the heels of an Emergency National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the NLC held on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in response to what the Congress described as a persistent orchestrated attack on the labour movement by the Nigeria Police Force, NPF.

The Police had on Monday, invited the President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero for questioning over allegations of terrorism and other related offenses. But Femi Falana, lawyer to the Congress President, Ajaero, said he (Ajaero) was unavailable and would honour the invitation on Wednesday, August 29, 2024.

In a statement on Wednesday, signed by the Deputy Secretary- General of MWUN, Comrade Oniha Erazua, the union reiterated its commitment to the NLC directive, urging its members across all ports, jetties, terminals and Oil and Gas Platforms to prepare for immediate action.

” As an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, we are in compliance and have consequently directed all our members, to commence mobilization to effectively ensure their participation in the nationwide indefinite strike and be on red alert”, the statement read.

The strike, set to begin at mid night, is a protest against the NPF’s investigation into the NLC leadership, including charges of terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy and treasonable felony, which the NLC has condemned as “clearly unfounded and politically motivated”.

Stressing the urgency and importance of the strike, the leadership of the union called on all members to unite in solidarity with the NLC and the broader Nigerian working class.” This decision is due to the clearly and politically motivated police investigation…. labelled against the Congress President and the Nigerian working class”,Erazua stated.

As the deadline for the strike approaches, MWUN has instructed its members to remain vigilant and fully prepared to participate in the industrial action, which is expected to significantly impact the maritime sector and related industries nationwide.

The strike represents a critical moment for labour unions in the country, as they confront what they perceive as a direct challenge to their leadership and the rights of workers across the country.

