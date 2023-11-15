Ajaero : ASSBIFI,others join nationwide solidarity strike

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Association of Senior Staff of Banks Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), has directed its members to embark on strike in furtherance of the decision of the Joint National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC and TUC on November 13,2023,which directed all affiliate unions and Associations to embark on nationwide strike with effect from Tuesday,November 14,2023.

A statement signed by Comrades Joseph Agoha and Anthony O.Emeh, SASG,Corporate Affairs and SASG Industrial/International Relations respectively, advised members to stay away from work with effect from today, Wednesday, November 15,2023, to prevent likely attacks by hoodlums and disgruntled persons.

“While we implore members to remain vigilant and stay safe, further directives will be communicated to you I’m due course”, the statement added.

In a related development, the Hotel and Personal Services Senior Staff Association (HAPSSA),have also directed their members to join the nationwide solidarity strike to protest the illegal detention, man handling and brutalizing of the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and other labour leaders in Owerri,Imo State capital by security operatives and the State government.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of CAMPSSAN),Comrade Join I.Ugenlo said : ” the National President of our Association, Comrade Segun Samson David, hereby directs all our members nationwide to join up with the declared solidarity strike from Tuesday, November 14,2023,until further notice “