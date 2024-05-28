Ajadi hails Sanusi’s return to throne…Says his reign will bring more developments to Kano

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Amb. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has hailed the return of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi to the throne as the Emir of Kano.

It would be recalled that Sanusi was removed from the throne by the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Government led by Alhaji Umar Ganduje when the State Assembly created five new Emirate councils in Kano.

He was, however, reinstated to his position last Friday after the Kano State House of Assembly repealed the law that banished him.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party-controlled Kano House of Assembly repealed the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law last Thursday, paving the way for the abolishment of the emirates and changes introduced by the law under Ganduje.

Governor Yusuf signed the repeal bill into law at a ceremony attended by the principal officers of the State Assembly and other top officials.

Ajadi, who was the governorship candidate of the NNPP in Ogun State during the last general election in a statement on Tuesday, hailed the return of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano, saying his reign will bring more developments to the great city of Kano.

He also called on the former Emir, Ado Bayero and his supporters to allow peace to reign, saying the law should be obeyed at all times.

“I am happy with the return of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi to his throne. I believe with his education, exposure and pragmatism, the city of Kano will witness more developments under him.

“I salute his respect for the rule of law by peacefully obeyed the law enacted by the former state Assembly which led to his removal.

“I wish him a peaceful reign and looking forward to his contribution not only to the development of Kano, Kano State but the entire country where he formerly acted as the Central Bank Governor.

“In the same vein, I appeal to the former Emir, Ado Bayero and his supporters to be peaceful and avoid any act that will disturb the tranquility and peace of Kano State.

“He should realize that he came to the throne through a Law enacted by the former state assembly which removed Sanusi. Now that the law has been repealed by the present House of Assembly, he has no choice but to obey the law.

“We have not heard of any government tampering with the Emirship of Kano, until the last APC administration in the state created five new emirates and removed Sanusi from the throne.

“Ganduje and his co-travellers forgot that they would one day leave power. They created a problem but thank God for the present Assembly that corrected the anomaly”, the statement dtated.

