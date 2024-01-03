Ajadi blames lack of adequate data base as bane of devt, planning…..Tasks FG, Tinubu to put in place adequate data base  

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A renowned businessman and politician, Amb. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on the Federal Government to ensure it capture and keep adequate data to ensure proper planning in the country.

Ajadi, the Chief Executive Officer of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, said lack of adequate data base has been hindering proper planning in the country, adding that the country cannot grow without adequate planning.

Ajadi, who was the Ogun Otate gubernatorial candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, stated this while speaking with journalists on the side of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited New Year Party, noted that Nigeria government has been working in darkness over the years.

According to him, “Good and proper planning for development and growth coupled with well-being of the citizenry can only be achieved through adequate data base. This has been lacking in the country.

“Surprisingly, Nigeria is said to be a country of about 200 million people, the question we need to ask is, when last have we conducted Census in the country? What we have been doing is guess work. Which Census put Nigeria at about 200 million people? What percentage of the guess figure are youths, women, men and old ages?.

“We can’t continue to rely on guess work. Government needs to have adequate data base to plan”.

Ajadi also called on the Federal Government to establish well-funded and well-equipped vocational centres in each of the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

He said this would take care of the training needs of those who cannot continue their education after secondary schools but are gifted to be trained as artisans.

Ajadi said the advice if implemented by the government will ensure that many youth are off the streets where they have been willing tools in the hands of criminally minded individuals in the country.

According to him, “There is the need for the Federal Government to establish vocational centres in all the 774 Local Government Areas in the country to help the teeming youths that cannot continue their education after the secondary and are roaming the streets. Most of these youths believe in good governance. They love their country but they cannot continue their education and they want to be trained as artisans.

“Government should come to the aid of these youths by providing them places of training to stem their involvement in crimes.

“Government can also make revenue from these centres as they can get contracts from individuals and corporate organizations in providing furniture among others.

“I advised government to also provide equipment for graduates from these vocational centres for them to start their own business.

The highlight of the occasion was presentation of awards to Amb Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo in recognition of his support and contributions to the development of the youths, communities and organizations.

Some of the awards included Role Model and Most Idealistic Client of the Year 2023 by WAI-ERIO Associates; Achiever’s Award 2023 by Green and White Nigeria; Entrepreneurship Excellence Award by SMEs Expression.

Others were 2023 Award of Excellence by Christian Youths in Politics; Award of Honour by Ogun State Barbers’ Association, and Philanthropist of the Year 2023 by Iwe Iroyin Bo Se Ri.

For a better society