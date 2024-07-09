Aiyedatiwa’ll politically resolve Ondo newly-created LCDAs’ issues –Otaloro, Ondo APC spokesman

DAMISI OJO, Akure

As the electioneering campaign draws near in Ondo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reconciled all the governorship aspirants with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. In this interview, the Director, Media and Publicity of APC, STEVE OTALORO, speaks on the court verdict that nullified the newly-created 33 LCDAs in the state and gave an insight to the preparation of his party ahead of the coming November 16, 2024 gubernatorial election. Excerpt:

In respect of the court verdict nullification of the 33 LCDAs recently created, how will the state government assuage the grievances of the people, especially the communities affected by the cancellation?

As the ruling party in the state with membership across the entire 203 wards, we can understand the gravity of the situation and the concerns of the people affected by the court verdict cancelation of the newly-created Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Ondo State. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa acknowledges the grievances of the communities impacted by this decision and is committed to addressing them transparently and fairly.

First and foremost, the state government will engage with the affected communities to listen to their grievances and understand their concerns. It is essential to have an open dialogue with the people to ensure that their voices are heard and their perspectives are taken into account in the decision-making process. This will involve holding town hall meetings, consultations, and other forms of community engagement to facilitate communication and foster understanding.

Furthermore, the state government will work towards finding a resolution that is equitable and just for all parties involved, and this may involve exploring alternative solutions, negotiating with stakeholders, and seeking legal advice to determine the best course of action moving forward. It is crucial to approach the situation with sensitivity and empathy, considering the impact on the communities and individuals affected by the court verdict.

Additionally, the state government will prioritize transparency and accountability in its efforts to assuage the people’s grievances. It is also essential to keep the public informed about the steps taken to address the situation, the progress made and the outcomes achieved, as this will help build trust and confidence in the government’s ability to address their concerns and uphold their rights.

In conclusion, the party under the leadership of Engr. Ade Adetimehin, will support the state government in finding a solution in the best interest of all parties involved. By engaging with the affected communities, prioritizing transparency and accountability, and working towards a resolution that addresses the challenges of the people, the state government aims to assuage the concerns and restore peace and harmony in the affected areas of Ondo State.

How has the reconciliation of chieftains of your party with Governor Aiyedatiwa been after the party’s primary?

The reconciliation of the Governorship aspirants of our party with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been a significant step towards unity and cohesion within the party. All members need to come together and work towards a common goal, which is securing victory in the upcoming governorship election. Governor Aiyedatiwa has shown great leadership in bringing all factions together and we are confident that this unity will strengthen our party’s chances in the election.

Would this make any significant impact on your party at the poll?

Absolutely, the reconciliation will make a significant impact at the November governorship poll. A united front presents a stronger and more formidable force to the electorate. When there is internal harmony within a party, it reflects positively on the outside and gives voters’ confidence in the party’s ability to govern effectively. We believe that the reconciliation will not only boost our chances but also attract more support from the people of Ondo State.

There have been controversies over the choice of running mate by the political parties. What is your view about APC’s choice of running mate?

The choice of running mate by Governor Aiyedatiwa and the APC in Ondo State has been carefully made, and we are confident in our decision as it is in moving forward. Our running mate brings a wealth of experience, integrity and dedication to the table. We believe that he will continue to complement the strengths of our gubernatorial candidate, and together they will make a formidable team to lead the state to greater heights.

Some members of your party on recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the grounds of your party lacking internal democracy. What’s your reaction to this?

The defection of some members of our party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is unfortunate but it is a normal occurrence in politics. We respect the decisions of those who have chosen to leave the party and wish them well in their future endeavours. The APC remains focused on our goal of winning the governorship election and delivering good governance to the people of Ondo State.

However, it is false to claim that the APC lacks internal democracy, especially such statements coming from the PDP, which is currently facing internal turmoil and dwindling membership. The individuals who supposedly defected to the PDP are unknown to us, and their departure will not impact the APC’s success in the upcoming election. Our party in Ondo State is strong and we are determined to secure victory for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 2024 governorship election.

Considering the political experience and influence of some of the candidates from other political parties, what’s the chance of your party in the forthcoming November gubernatorial election?

The chances of the APC in the forthcoming November gubernatorial election are very bright. Our party has a strong grassroots structure, a solid support base, and a track record of good governance. We have an experienced and influential candidate who is well-equipped to lead the state to progress and development. With the support of the people of Ondo State, we are confident that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his running mate will emerge victorious in the election and continue to serve the best interests of the state.

