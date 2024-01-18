Aiyedatiwa chastised over delay in appointing Deputy Governor

DAMISI OJO,Akure

A group, Ondo Redemption Front (ORF), on Thursday expressed disappointment over the continued delay by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, in appointing a deputy governor, 21 days after assuming office as the Executive Governor of the state due to the untimely death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The group said the absence of a deputy governor in Ondo State was not only a dereliction of duty but a direct violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It noted that the Constitution explicitly mandated the presence of a Governor and a deputy governor for each state in the federation to ensure the smooth functioning of the government.

A statement by the group’s Chairman, Comrade Ologun Ayodeji, said the delay raised serious questions about the commitment of Governor Aiyedatiwa to “uphold the constitutional principles that govern our democratic system”.

The group insisted that this oversight hampered effective governance, leaving the state vulnerable to potential challenges that may arise in the absence of a fully-constituted leadership.

It called on Aiyedatiwa to act swiftly in fulfilling this constitutional obligation by appointing a deputy governor without further delay, saying the people of Ondo State deserve a government that operates within the confines of the law and is dedicated to their welfare.

The statement said: “We implore all relevant stakeholders, including the judiciary and the House of Assembly to closely monitor and address this constitutional lapse, ensuring that the democratic principles enshrined in our Constitution are upheld for the collective well-being of the people of Ondo State.

“We remain committed to advocating for good governance, adherence to the rule of law, and the protection of democratic values in Ondo State and beyond”.

