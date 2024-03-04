Aiyedatiwa approves N1.2b to complete abandoned projects in OAUSTECH ………Offers automatic employment to Best Graduating Student

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Monday said his administration would release the capital grant of N1.2 billion in the 2024 budget to the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa for speedy completion of abandoned buildings of the School of Science and others.

Aiyedatiwa stated this at the 2nd Convocation ceremony of the institution, reiterating that the institution’s monthly subvention of 91 million Naira will also be given due consideration to enhance the operations of the school.

He also promised to facilitate the completion of the abandoned hostel buildings being funded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) without further delay.

The Governor, who commissioned the new Central Engineering Workshop Complex in the institution, commended the grand vision of the founding fathers of the institution for their foresight and commitment to the development of the school.

He said: “I am specially honoured to address this 2nd Convocation. This marks my historic and inaugural attendance as the Visitor to the university, since my assumption of office in the last 69 days.

“I have no doubt that your upcoming School of Maritime Transport and Logistics at Ugbonla which is at 60 per cent completion by OSOPADEC, is very timely and will be of immense advantage to the Ondo State Deep Seaport Project and the development of Blue Economy in the country at large.”

The Governor, who congratulated the graduands on the feat, urged them to make the school, Ondo State, the country and their parents and guardians proud.

Aiyedatiwa expressed appreciation to his predecessor, Late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for his untiring efforts geared towards developing the institution, promising to build on the legacy.

Part of the highlights of the event was announcement of an automatic employment offer from the Ondo State Government to the Best Graduating Student, Adedayo Taiwo Janet, by the Governor.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Adebo Adesomoju, thanked Governor Aiyedatiwa for directing the continuation of the ongoing construction of some internal roads in the institution.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, noted that the institution was graduating 1,341 students in the School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, School of Engineering and Engineering Technology as well as students in BSC Statistics programme in the School of Science.

