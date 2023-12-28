Aiyedatiwa appoints five new aides

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Alyedatiwa, has appointed five Aides to assist him in their respective offices.

They are Ebenezer Adeniyan – Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Smart Omodunbi Jnr. Special Assistant to the Governor (Political Matters); Abire Sunday Olugbenga , Special Assistant to the Governor (New Media); Miss Motunrayo Oyedele, Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) and Dr Temitayo Iperepolu, Special Assistant to the Governor (Domestic and Government House}.

According to the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Omojuwa Segun, the appointments take immediate effect.

