Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Aiyedatiwa appoints five new aides

Latest News
23
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Alyedatiwa, has appointed five Aides to assist him in their respective offices.

They are  Ebenezer Adeniyan – Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Smart Omodunbi Jnr. Special Assistant to the Governor (Political Matters); Abire Sunday Olugbenga , Special Assistant to the Governor (New Media); Miss Motunrayo Oyedele, Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) and  Dr Temitayo Iperepolu, Special Assistant to the Governor (Domestic and Government House}.

According to the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Omojuwa Segun, the appointments take immediate effect.

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1557 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Ex-NUJ National Exco, Adeniyan, now new CPS to Ondo Governor

Aiyedatiwa takes over Ondo as 19th Gov

Rivers Explosion: 25 feared dead, over 300 injured

Police burst criminal hideout, arrest notorious kingpins in…

1 of 1,958