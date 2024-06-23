AITEO Eastern Exploration And Production Company Limited Announces Resumption Of Production In Nembe Field After Reported Oil Leak.

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company (AEEPCO), operator of the NNPC / Aiteo Joint Venture on OML 29, verifies that following the completion of the joint investigative visit to the spill site by all stakeholders as required by regulations, AEEPCO will reopen its facilities for production while continuing other statutory spill management protocols concurrently.

Consequently, AEEPCO’s Group Managing Director, Victor Okoronkwo, updated: ” After a comprehensive evaluation of our operations and infrastructure at the Nembe Swamp Field, we are delighted to confirm the resumption of production activities. Our dedicated team has worked diligently to address the issues caused by the recent incident and implemented enhanced safety protocols to prevent future occurrences. We have engaged with regulatory bodies, local communities, and stakeholders to ensure transparency and accountability throughout this process.”