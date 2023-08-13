Aisha Dahir-Umar: Driving PenCom to optimal performance to the benefit of retirees

Virtually every government policy in the country has the good intention of improving the lives and standard of living of the average Nigerian. It is however a statement of fact that not every policy lives up to its expectations considering that there are always elements and some variables that come into play at the implementation stages of those policies thus leading to either obstructions or enhancement of the their final outcomes.

Cheeringly enough, the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) which was ushered in courtesy of the Pension Reform Act of 2004 as been implemented by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) stands out as perhaps one of the most successful and indeed enduring policies of government which outcome have continued to add greater value to the nation’s workforce going by the easy with which retired workers from both the public and private sectors now access their retirement benefits.

The success of the contributory pension scheme which is the flagship of the services and products offered by PenCom and anchored on the functionality of the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) can be measured by the volume of the assets which has been accumulated by the commission which currently stands at well over N18 trillion as at August of 2023. PenCom had officially put the figure at N16.8 trillion as at the end of June this year.

Although PenCom has undergone leadership changes and transformations since its inception, the commission has remained focused on achieving its core mandates as it continues to retool its products and processes as to reflect current realities. Today, PenCom represents different things to different segments of its stockholders with retirees been the most visible beneficiaries of ithe commission’s ingenuity and forthrightness.

Working in synergy with Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and Pension Fund Custodians (PFCs) PenCom has succeeded in entrenching work ethics which have marked a clear departure from the ugly stories of the past in terms of the none functionality of the nation’s pension administration. It is therefore not surprising that while a few misguided organisations and institutions are plotting their exit from the CPS, there are many more ones like them who are struggling to perfect their admission process into becoming part of the scheme. A clear example is the easy with which the organised private and informal sectors have embraced the introduction of micro pension scheme.

Micro-pension as structured by PenCom has the latitude of allowing those in the informal sector to plan their retirement as is the case with public service and organised private sector with particular emphasis on companies with 10 employees and above.

Determined to offer Nigerians the best of services and products, PenCom has gone ahead to open another refreshingly different package which will allow participants in the CPS to use 25 per cent of their RSA as a link to obtaining mortgage financing scheme thus helping them own houses considering that shelter is one of the basic needs of humanity.

It is on record that Nigeria has one of the lowest home ownership rate in the world estimated at about 9 % of the population.

It is consequent upon these and many more considerations that authorities at the National Pension Commission reiterated their commitment at ensuring a more functional pension administration for Nigerians saying that the era of retirees struggle to access their benefits is now a thing of the past.

PenCom had explained that it has retooled its systems and processes to the extent that its partnering agencies comprising Pension Fund Administrators and Pension Fund Custodians are now in a position to attend to the needs of retirees with minimal difficulties.

Speaking at a recent seminar organised for financial journalists and labour correspondents in Lagos, PenCom’s head of Corporate Communications Abdulkadir Dahir who spoke on behalf of the Director General of PenCom Aisha Dahir_Umar assured that the structure of the current Contributory Pension Scheme is such that it is difficult for retirees to loose their funds considering that PenCom, PFAs and PFCs are joint signatories in the approval processes leading to the eventual payment of retirement benefits.

PenCom had earlier revealed that pension fund assets in Nigeria which stands at over N16.8 trillion as at June 2023 is a clear indication that the current pension fund administration is a success considering that retirees under the CPS are no longer encumbered with porcity of funds.

He had gone ahead to disclose that PenCom is in the process of commissioning Pension academy for the purpose of producing the required manpower for the pension industry.

According to him, the micro pension scheme recently introduced by the commission for the informal sector still requires additional incentives for the target audience to fully embrace the scheme. Such incentives he identified will include the incorporation of health insurance benefits to the scheme as obtains in other climes.

Add to this is the plan to talk government into making counter part contribution to owners of micro pension accounts as it is the case with the CPS where employers make certain per cent contribution to their employees’ RSA. Such arrangement when implemented will serve as a form of social intervention scheme for citizens while also standing out as a form of incentive for embracing the micro pension scheme.

On the sideline, PenCom is encouraging PFAs to design and implement additional incentives capable of drawing prospective contributors considering the fact that government appears to be over burdened.

These hybrid thought processes embarked upon by PenCom will soon be reflected in the long awaited Pension Reform Act currently awaiting the attention of the 10th legislative assembly considering that the 9th assemble failed to push the amendment bill through for presidential assent.

“The Consumer Protection Act is being refreshed as to enhance efficiency and consumer satisfaction. Although the rules are existing, PenCom is in the process of harmonizing them into a more functional document. The entire struggle of PenCom is to ensure that retirees get their pensions when and as due” authorities had explained.

The commission’s efforts seem to be yielding desired results with the revelations that Consumer Protection Department (CPD) is in constant review of channels for serving retirees better.

Head of PenCom’s CPD Mr Ikenna Chidiebere revealed that the unit receives no less than 150 complaints from retirees everyday adding that the department escalates such complaints to units and agencies responsible for resolving the issues.