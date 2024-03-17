Aisha Achimugu emerges winner of Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Heart of Gold Award

THOMAS IMONIKHE

Mrs (Dr) Aisha Achimugu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Felak Concept Group, has emerged the winner of Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Heart of Gold Award in recognition of her extraordinary philanthropy targeted at less privileged members of the Nigerian society.

The Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, who disclosed this on Sunday said the multi talented recipient, has accepted the prestigious award and upbeat about the formal conferment of the honour, alongside other winners slated for the Convention Centre at Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday May 25, 2024.

Prominent Nigerians and institutions who have accepted the Champion Newspapers 2023 awards and confirmed their participation include, Mr Oliver Alawuba, Group Managing Director/CEO UBA Plc, Man of the Year; Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, GMD/CEO Zenith Bank Plc, Banker of the Year; Prof. Charles Soludo, Executive Governor of Anambra State, Governor of the Year; High Chief Michael Onuoha, CEO Ailes Group NG, Most Innovative Brand CEO of the Year and Dr Jayne Onwumere, President/CEO PWAN Group, Most Outstanding Real Estate Company of the Year amongst others.

According to Mrs. Iheakanwa, in a statement, Dr Achimugu came top in the keenly contested Heart of Gold category because of her remarkable philanthropy through the SAM Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organization focused on empowering women, youths, and children across Nigeria.

It read in part, “As an outstanding entrepreneur over the years, you have contributed immensely to the building of a better and more prosperous Nigeria where citizens are free to pursue their individual aspirations. Your invaluable contributions have helped in bringing sanity to some critical areas of the nation’s existence.

“By your progressive actions and activities, you stand tall as a brand ambassador of the nation’s modern businesses and philanthropy. As the founder and president of SAM Empowerment Foundation, you have ensured that numerous women, youth and children are empowered for greatness by implementing impactful programmes and projects.

“The outstanding qualities that have made you a pillar within your sphere of influence are strong ethics, integrity, discipline, self-confidence, selflessness, creativity, winning mentality and above all fear of God and positive attitude towards all that come your way”.

In addition to being the founder and president of SAM Empowerment Foundation, Aisha has proved her mettle as a strong employer of labour as CEO of Felak Concept Group which specializes in Civil, Structural, and Transportation Engineering as well as the chairperson of Sam Oil and Gas Limited, which engages, in exploration, production, and distribution of petroleum products.

Mrs. (Dr.) Achimugu, OFR, is also the Chairman, Bluewave Exploration and Production Limited and was at the forefront of the initiative for the actualization and development of a Deep-Sea Port in South-South, Nigeria, a first for a first female owned company.

Born on the 22nd January 1974 to Capt. J.E. A & Mrs. Adole (Rtd.) Aisha attended Federal Government Girls Science School, Kuje, Abuja before proceeding to the University of Jos, Nigeria where she acquired a B.Sc. in Accountancy in 1998.

The quest for further learning took her to University of Belize where she attained a Masters Degree in Business Management and later awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree by the Commonwealth University, Belize.

Aisha has also received a certificate for Advanced Leadership Programme in Corporate Governance and Administration by Moller Institute College, University of Cambridge and a certificate of Legislative Engagement on Petroleum Industry Bill.

Described as an ambassador of goodwill, selflessness, kindness and sacrifice, she is well loved and affectionate, with a good sense of humour, lively disposition and has a great passion for philanthropy, exploring new ideas, reading and travelling.

No doubt these attributes coupled with her strong work ethic, discipline, adaptability, balanced optimism, and positive attitude towards life have made Mrs. (Dr) Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu a perfect role model to many youths determined to build impactful career.

Therefore, in recognition of her amazing accomplishments. Aisha, who clocked 50 years in January this year, has bagged numerous laurels including a National Honours Award – Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic, OFR in 2023 as well as winner, African Iconic Humanitarian Person of the Year 2023. The virtuous woman of many parts was happily married to Late Engr. Sulaiman Akao Achimugu and is blessed with three children.