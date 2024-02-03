Airtel Says 9.2m Subscribers Undergoing NIN Verification

Airtel Nigeria, telecommunications company, said 9.2 million of its customers have submitted their National Identification Number (NIN) for verification ahead of the February 28 deadline issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for all unlinked lines to be fully barred.

Airtel Africa, parent company, disclosed this in its nine-month financial statement released on weekend

While noting that Airtel Nigeria does not have a significant number of customers without NIN that could affect its revenue, the company said those who had submitted are now being verified.

Airtel added that 4.5m customers have already been verified since the directive was issued in December 2023.

With concerns that some of its customers might be affected by the directive comes February 28, Airtel said it is working with the telecom regulator to minimize the risk of service disruption.

In December last year, the NCC issued a directive asking mobile network operators in the country to implement full network barring on all phone lines for which the subscribers have not submitted their national identification numbers (NINs) by February 28, 2024.

In addition, those who had submitted their NINs but have not been verified are also to be fully barred.

About NINs that have been submitted but not verified, such lines are to be barred on or before 29 March 2024, where five or more lines are linked to an unverified NIN.

Similarly, where less than five lines are linked to an unverified NIN, such lines are to be barred on or before 15 April 2024.

According to the directive, all affected subscribers must be verified (biometrics and biodata) before their lines are unbarred.

This latest directive came as a follow-up to the NCC’s directive on 4 April 2022 requiring operators to restrict outgoing calls (one-way barring) for subscribers whose lines are not linked with NINs.